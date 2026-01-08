Dropped from New Zealand ODIs, Ruturaj Gaikwad Slams Magnificent Century in Maharashtra vs Goa Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

With 413 runs in seven innings, he has also entered the list of top 10 run-scorers of VHT 2025-26.

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has put up a stunning 134 not out in the Maharashtra vs Goa match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. This knock has come shortly after the management left him out of India’s ODI plans for the upcoming New Zealand series.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 134* Rescued Maharastra in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

A commendable bowling effort from Goa dismissed half of the Maharashtra line-up for just 25 runs in the last league-stage fixture of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. The team was close to registering one of the lowest totals in the tournament’s history, but the 28-year-old denied succumbing under the pressure.

Gaikwad single-handedly guided the side’s total to a fighting 249/7. His marvellous knock came off 131 balls, which included eight fours and six over-boundaries, striking at 102.29. Vicky Ostwal’s 53 and Rajvardhan Hangargekar’s 32* were the only notable contributions to back the captain’s heroics.

Punjab and Mumbai have already secured the qualifiers’ spot after topping the Elite Group C with five victories and a loss so far. But the gritty fightback will highlight Maharashtra’s campaign, who are set to finish third in the 50-over event. Previously, they had also missed out on advancing to the SMAT 2025 Super League by a whisker as Madhya Pradesh grabbed the spot due to a higher net run rate.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Equalls Record for Most Hundreds in Vijay Hazare Trophy

This spectacular show from the star India batter also smashed multiple domestic records. The player has now equalled his teammate Ankit Bawne to score the most centuries in the one-day tournament (15). Moreover, the right-hander also reached the milestone of 5,000 List A runs in just 95 innings.

Gaikwad’s astonishing stats include 20 tons and 19 fifty-plus scores, averaging 58.83, which is the highest-ever in List A history, eclipsing former Australian player Michael Bevan. But despite the scorching-hot form, the opener once again fell prey to the fierce competition surrounding the national side.

Following a two-year-long wait to return to India’s ODI setup, the opener had notched up a brilliant hundred during the latest series against South Africa, replacing Shreyas Iyer at No.4. But as the vice-captain is set to make a comeback against the Black Caps, Gaikwad has been excluded from the squad.

