Faf Du Plessis Shares Crucial Advice for Abhishek Sharma To Overcome Slump Ahead of IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Fixture

India opener Abhishek Sharma has been struggling in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. He has failed to give his team good starts, registering a hattrick of ducks followed by a 12-ball 15 so far in the ICC event. Now with the Men in Blue set to play the decisive IND vs ZIM clash tomorrow (February 26), Abhishek will strongly hope he can break the jinx.

Ahead of the must-win tie, former Proteas cricketer Faf du Plessis shared crucial advice for the youngster. While Faf acknowledged that teams have targeted Abhishek by bowling slower balls to counter his bat swing or by specific field setting like using a deep point out and a deep extra cover out to block his off side, the veteran cricketer reminded the dynamic left-hander that it’s all about mindset.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Faf du Plessis said, “So the key is to make sure that when you get to the crease, you’re aware of what the opposition is trying to do. How are they trying to get me out? And then your decision as a batter, am I still sticking to my strengths? Am I trying to whack the ball for six over point, over cover? Or am I trying to bring the risk a little bit down and hit the ball on the ground for one or two, or try to score in a different area? Knowing Abhishek, you’re probably trying to whack it for six over cover because he hits the ball so clean. But that’s the decisions you have to make as a batter.”

Will Abhishek Sharma be dropped from India Playing XI for IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash?

India already have another opener in Sanju Samson, who is waiting on the sidelines. Sanju played in only one match so far in the ICC event, where he looked in good touch but couldn’t convert his score into a big knock, departing for an eight-ball 22. Now with Abishek’s lean form, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak revealed that there are conversations happening regarding a possible change although a final call is yet to be taken.

Nevertheless, Abhishek is definitely an X-factor in the batting lineup and it remains unlikely he will be dropped. Another option to bring in Sanju can be to drop Tilak Varma, who hasn’t looked in the best of forms either.

