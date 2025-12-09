Fans React As Shubman Gill Goes 16 T20Is Without a Fifty After Failure in IND vs SA 1st T20I

The Indian Test and ODI skipper has been criticised for his performances in the shortest format.
Another game, another long walk back to the pavilion, too early in the innings. Well, the three formats are all not treating Shubman Gill equally. While the Indian skipper is doing well in Tests and ODIs, the shortest format has eluded him of a fifty for the 16th consecutive time. Shubman was dismissed on the very second delivery he faced in the first T20I against South Africa in Cuttack.
And the fans did not shy away from expressing what they felt. The fact that Shubman Gill has been presented a place in the Indian XI has not sat well with a lot of fans. Especially the fact that Gill has found a place in the XI at the cost of Sanju Samson, who is a better equipped batter in terms of the shortest format of the game.
After striking the first ball for a boundary off Lungi Ngidi, Shubman Gill tried coming down the wicket to launch the ball over the infield behind the bowler’s head. However, that did not connect well and went straight into the hands of Marco Jansen, who ran behind from mid-off. The fans were all over social media, and here are some of the reactions after Shubman Gill was dismissed.
