Fans React As Shubman Gill Goes 16 T20Is Without a Fifty After Failure in IND vs SA 1st T20I

The Indian Test and ODI skipper has been criticised for his performances in the shortest format.

Another game, another long walk back to the pavilion, too early in the innings. Well, the three formats are all not treating Shubman Gill equally. While the Indian skipper is doing well in Tests and ODIs, the shortest format has eluded him of a fifty for the 16th consecutive time. Shubman was dismissed on the very second delivery he faced in the first T20I against South Africa in Cuttack.

And the fans did not shy away from expressing what they felt. The fact that Shubman Gill has been presented a place in the Indian XI has not sat well with a lot of fans. Especially the fact that Gill has found a place in the XI at the cost of Sanju Samson, who is a better equipped batter in terms of the shortest format of the game.

After striking the first ball for a boundary off Lungi Ngidi, Shubman Gill tried coming down the wicket to launch the ball over the infield behind the bowler’s head. However, that did not connect well and went straight into the hands of Marco Jansen, who ran behind from mid-off. The fans were all over social media, and here are some of the reactions after Shubman Gill was dismissed.

Fans Unhappy With Shubman Gill

I hope they lose every single match so that we get rid of Gambhir, Agarkar & their parchi culture from India!!



3 openers in Samson, Jaiswal & Gaikwad has no place in Indian team coz parchi Shubman Gill has to play as he is favourite of Gautam Gambhir!! pic.twitter.com/knv7pO8or6 — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) December 9, 2025

– Ended Ishan's career to open in ODI

– Ended Jaiswal's career to open in T20

– Forced Virat retire from test to play at 4

– Ended Rohit's captaincy career

– Ended Sanju Samson opening carrer



Just to choke in every crucial match, Prince Shubman Gill for you pic.twitter.com/W7UeirJbMs — ADITYA (@Wxtreme10) December 9, 2025

– First ball, four.

– Next ball? Gone.

– And… this is Shubman Gill’s 16th T20I innings without a fifty. pic.twitter.com/NJGet3DJcr — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) December 9, 2025

Common Knowledge (Compulsory Tweet) :-



Ruturaj Gaikwad >>> Shubman Gill pic.twitter.com/2t2Miq80Wt — Aufridi Chumtya (@ShuhidAufridi) December 9, 2025

No flat pitches no party for Prince Shubman Gill.



I will choose anyday Sanju Samson over him.



Can't imagine Sanju Samson dropped from opening for this guy. pic.twitter.com/AqWS8jasOS — Dhruv Thakur (@Dhruv_Thakur___) December 9, 2025

Unpopular opinion but Jaiswal Is 100× better than Overrated Gill. pic.twitter.com/htU7ouNbQS — Lokesh Saini (@LokeshVirat18K) December 9, 2025

Intelligent people will understand that Gill doesn't deserve to be in T20I team pic.twitter.com/rAansMGSjd — Dhaanush (@SuperSportsmass) December 9, 2025

How this Gill guy gets to play ahead of Ruturaj, Sanju, Jaiswal will forever be a mystery



Just another usual failure from him in T20I yet again pic.twitter.com/d1LpgZhbHV — ` (@bdrijalab) December 9, 2025

🚨 Shubman Gill in the last 19 inns for India in LOIs –



In ODI –



2(7), 8(11), 31(50), 10(18), 9(9), 24(26).



In T20I –



20(9), 10(7), 5(8), 47(28), 29(19), 4(3), 12(10), 37*(20), 5(10), 15(12), 46(40), 29(16), 4(2). pic.twitter.com/0YKXd4NEiv — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) December 9, 2025

