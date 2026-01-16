Fastest to 1000 List A Runs: Aman Mokhade Equals Graeme Pollock Record

Aman also became the fastest Indian to achieve the landmark.

Vidarbha opener Aman Mokhade scripted history with a quick-fire century, scoring 138 off 122 balls, laced with 12 fours and two sixes in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025-26 semi-final. This performance helped him equal former South African batter Graeme Pollock for the fastest to 1000 List A runs. Aman Mokhade’s effort led to a six-wicket win over defending champions Karnataka at the BCCI Centre of Excellence as Vidarbha dreamt of their Vijay Hazare Trophy title.

Top Four Batters With Fastest to 1000 List A Runs

Graeme Pollock (South Africa) – 16 Innings

Graeme Pollock, South Africa’s batting star from the 1960s and 70s, solely held the milestone for the fastest to 1000 List A runs. He reached the landmark in just 16 innings. The left-hander’s solid technique and eye-catching strokeplay, combined with consistency during the early days of limited-overs cricket, made him a trailblazer. Known for his Test achievements (2255 runs at 60.97 with seven hundreds and 11 fifties), Pollock’s record for the fastest to 1000 List A runs showed his ability to score against the skilful bowlers. Though the List A cricket was of 60 overs around that time, Pollock also has a double century to his name in the 50-over format.

Aman Mokhade (India) – 16 Innings

Vidarbha’s 24-year-old rising star Aman Mokhade burst onto the scene in 2023-24 but has recently made turns with impeccable consistency across all formats for Vidarbha. He tied Graeme Pollock for becoming the fastest to 1000 List A runs, breaching the 1000-run mark in 16 innings. This also made him the Indian player to be the fastest to 1000 List A runs. His totals in the VHT 2025-26 include 781 runs in nine innings at an average of 97.62, along with five centuries (tied for the highest ever). This success follows his strong performance in Ranji cricket (577 runs, 3 centuries) and dominance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).

Abhinav Mukund (India) – 17 Innings

Former India opener Abhinav Mukund, known for compact technique and graceful shots, now ranks joint second fastest to 1000 List A runs, having achieved the feat in 17 innings. A domestic stalwart who represented India in Tests, Mukund combined strong front-foot drives and a List A average of 52 for 4163, demonstrating his ability to convert starts into big scores.

Devdutt Padikkal (India) – 17 Innings

Karnataka’s prolific left-hander Devdutt Padikkal became the first batter to have two Vijay Hazare Trophy seasons of 750+ runs, also featuring in the list of fastest to 1000 List A runs. Padikkal achieved the 1000-run mark in List A cricket in just 17 innings, equalling Abhinav Mukund. Padikkal had a breakout VHT season in 2019, where he topped the chart with 609 runs in 11 matches at an average of 67.66. He followed it with another strong performance, scoring 737 runs (second most in VHT 2021) in seven innings at an average of 147, striking at 95.96. In the process, he achieved an impressive milestone.

In the ongoing VHT 2025-26, the southpaw, opening for Karnataka, has scored 725 runs at an average of 90.62 at a strike rate of 98.43, featuring four hundreds.

