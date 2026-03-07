Former Coach Expresses Concerns for India Bowling Attack Ahead of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

He has also opened up on whether India should play Varun Chakravarthy in the T20 World Cup 2026 final.

The reigning champions, India, are all set to lock horns with New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final tomorrow in Ahmedabad. But before turning up for the summit clash, India’s former bowling coach Bharat Arun has expressed his concerns over the side’s inconsistent bowling attack.

Bharat Arun on India’s Bowling Concerns

The former coach has applauded the last edition’s Player of the Tournament, Jasprit Bumrah, for once again nailing his executions in the T20 World Cup 2026. The prime pacer of the Men in Blue has snared 10 scalps in seven appearances at an impressive economy of 6.62. He also noted the importance of using different variations to restrict the opponents’ batters from predicting the delivery beforehand.

“I think Bumrah has made a difference. He has bailed out India time and again with his brilliance. Others also need to chip in. Otherwise India becomes predictable. If you look at Arshdeep, he’s bowling only wide yorkers. It’s okay to bowl wide yorkers, but you should also mix them up with stump yorkers,” he stated to Cricbuzz.

However, though the Indian attack has produced some impactful displays in the 20-over event, Arun has shed light on how the bowlers could not carry on with their plans once they were put under pressure. Notably, a similar occurrence was spotted during the team’s only defeat in the tournament so far against South Africa.

India had started off the encounter fiercely, reducing the last season’s runner-ups to 20/3 in four overs. But David Miller and Dewald Brevis counter-attacked the bowlers, registering a game-changing 97-run partnership off only 51 balls. Eventually, the Proteas notched up a huge first innings total of 187/7, when the hosts could have restricted them to a below-par score.

“The Indian bowling attack, in terms of potential, has been great. But when they have been challenged, it has been very tough for them. Very few have risen to the occasion. When they are really under the hammer, they look short of ideas. They should stick to their strengths. Challenge the batter with your strengths,” added Arun.

ALSO READ:

Should India Drop Varun Chakravarthy in T20 World Cup 2026 Final?

Varun Chakravarthy, the No.1 T20I bowler in the ICC rankings, has suddenly lost his rhythm in the ongoing mega T20 championship. The mystery spinner, whom the opposition’s batters were failing to read, has now conceded expensive spells in the business end of the T20 World Cup 2026.

This sudden decline in form has raised an obvious question among the Indian fans – should India drop Varun Chakravarthy in the final? However, according to Arun, the team should back their spin wizard for the most important clash of the event.

“No, no, no. He was brilliant in the past, wasn’t he? Exceptional, in fact. Most of his victims are either LBW or bowled. What does that mean? It means he’s attacking the stumps. Why move away from that? One odd ball bowled wide is okay, but not when you’re moving away from the stumps,” suggested the ex-bowling coach.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.