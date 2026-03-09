Former England Captain Backs India to Hold All ICC White-ball Trophies After T20 World Cup 2026 Victory

The T20 World Cup 2026 is India's third title in the last four ICC tournaments.

India have defied multiple odds to clinch their third 20-over silverware in a dominating final clash in Ahmedabad last night. Previously, no team could defend their title or lift it in front of their home crowd in the history of the tournament. But alongside these two, the night of the T20 World Cup 2026 final also witnessed multiple records getting shattered, as the Men in Blue continued their winning streak.

Michael Atherton Backs India to Complete Cabinet With ODI Title

Former England captain Michael Atherton has noted India’s extraordinary campaigns throughout the last four ICC tournaments, i.e., the ODI World Cup 2023, T20 World Cup 2024, Champions Trophy 2025, and T20 World Cup 2026. The team have lost just two matches in these four major white-ball leagues, and went on to claim three successive titles.

It also includes the unfortunate summit clash in 2023, which would have been a perfect ending following the unbeaten campaign on home soil. However, following a great run under the coach-captain duo of Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma, the current Indian head coach, Gautam Gambhir, has also carried forward the fierce, attacking brand of cricket.

“In the last few ICC global events, before today, they won 30 out of 32 games. They couldn’t beat Australia here in the final of the 50-over World Cup, and that game against South Africa in this tournament. Across the board in white-ball cricket, they are the pre-eminent side,” he said in a Sky Sports video.

Under Gambhir, India have recorded two unbeaten campaigns in the Champions Trophy and the ACC Asia Cup 2025, before yet another triumphant run in the recently concluded T20 championship. This clearly signifies the sheer domination of the Indian team in the limited-overs format, making them a strong contender for the forthcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2027.

“They are the strongest side here and deserve that victory. There’s a 50-over World Cup next year, and they have the chance now to hold the Champions Trophy, T20 World Cup, and 50-over World Cup, all in one go. That will surely be their aim,” observed Atherton.

Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Next Goal After T20 World Cup 2026 Victory

India’s title-winning skipper Suryakumar Yadav has already shared his next goal following the T20 World Cup 2026 win. The batter currently represents the national team only in T20Is, and his eyes are set on the two major titles in the shortest format of the game in 2028.

“Next goal is Olympic Gold and T20 World Cup that year also,” stated the captain in the post-match press conference.

