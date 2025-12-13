Former India Batter Warns Skipper Suryakumar Yadav As Lean Patch Continues Before T20 World Cup 2026

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will begin on February 7.

After enjoying a smashing Indian Premier League (IPL) season with the Mumbai Indians (MI), the T20I captain of India, Suryakumar Yadav, has not yet managed to be back among the runs. The ongoing India vs South Africa 20-over series has also witnessed similar rough outings as the 35-year-old has registered only 17 runs in the initial two fixtures so far.

Aakash Chopra on Suryakumar Yadav Form Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

The ex-Indian batter Aakash Chopra has expressed his concerns over the prolonged underwhelming stats of the T20I skipper. Especially, with the next edition of the T20 World Cup scheduled to take place just two months later. He noted that the persistent issue with his form has been a worrying sign for the national team even before his stellar outing in the IPL 2025.

Notably, since being appointed as India’s captain in the shortest format of the game, following the Men in Blue’s T20 World Cup 2024 triumph, Suryakumar has put up just two fifty-plus knocks so far in his 29 appearances. Aakash also spoke about his average of 14 in 17 innings and a mediocre strike rate. His last T20I half-century had come more than a year ago, in October 2024 against Bangladesh.

“A captain’s job is not just to toss and manage the bowlers. It’s not just about making the strategy. If you bat in the top four, your primary role is to score runs. It’s been many matches. You don’t have a single fifty, and have crossed 25 just twice, it’s been a problem on either side of the IPL,” stated the former player on his YouTube channel.

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator emphasised that he is not doubting Suryakumar’s leadership skills or suggesting him to be removed from the prestigious position before the marquee ICC event. But the clock is ticking fast for the player who had grabbed the championship-winning catch in the last edition of the tournament.

“I am not saying there is any doubt over Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy, or that he won’t be India’s captain in the World Cup. But the truth is that he needs to score runs. If you are playing at No. 3 or No. 4 and are not scoring runs, you won’t be that confident when you start the World Cup,” he added.

ALSO READ:

Suryakumar Yadav’s Form Set to Play Key Role in India’s T20 World Cup Campaign

He had also endured an average outing in the latest 20-over World Cup, scoring only 199 runs in eight fixtures at a strike rate of 135.37. Barring the IPL 2025, where he notched up 717 runs in 16 matches to become the second-highest run-getter of the T20 extravaganza, his sloppy form also continued in the Asia Cup 2025.

Though India displayed a dominating, unbeaten run throughout the subcontinental tournament and clinched a record ninth Asia Cup title, the skipper collected only 72 runs in seven matches, averaging a sub-par 18. The subsequent tour of Australia did not see a change in his fortunes either, as Suryakumar returned with the figures of 39*, 1, 24, and 20 in four innings.

Heading into the T20 World Cup 2026, the batter’s comeback into the blistering usual form would be crucial for India to defend the title on home soil. The forthcoming three clashes against the Proteas, followed by a five-match series facing New Zealand at home, would operate as his final preparations before turning up for the T20I title defense.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.