Former India Coach Raises Concerns Over Role Clarity Despite Zimbabwe Hammering in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash

After losing to South Africa, India made a strong comeback in the Super 8 stage by defeating Zimbabwe by 72 runs. They scored 256/4 in 20 overs to register their first win of this stage.

Anil Kumble Raises Concerns Over Lack of Clarity in India Batting Roles in T20 World Cup 2026

Even after this big win, there are still questions about the batting order. Former India coach Anil Kumble, while speaking on ESPNcricinfo, said India have a long batting lineup, which is a positive. Having a player like Axar Patel batting at No. 8 gives the team extra depth and security.

However, he feels the team has not clearly fixed the roles of some batters. He explained that Tilak has batted at different positions, sometimes at number 3 and at other times lower down the order. The batting positions seem to change depending on the match situation and which player is at the crease. Because of this, players like Tilak may be pushed up or down the order. According to him, this shows that the team still needs better clarity about who should bat where and what role each player should play.

Even though Tilak had scored only 107 runs in five innings at No.3 before this match, he came in at No.6 and smashed an unbeaten 44 off just 16 balls. However, with the constant changes in the batting order, he himself might not be sure about which position he will bat in next.

“That’s something that India haven’t really been able to manage and yes, they certainly look at a long batting line-up. I mean someone like Axar coming in at eight, they need that but, if you want to break it up… The role clarity hasn’t been there with someone like Tilak at three early on and now possibly five, four or even six who knows depending on who’s batting at the other end. Sanju, maybe Tilak, may come in but if it’s Ishan Kishan or an Abhishek Sharma, then maybe Hardik or Surya will come in and Tilak will be pushed out,” Kumble said.

Virtual Quarter Final Awaits India and West Indies on March 1

India will play against West Indies on March 1 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in what is a virtual quarter final for both teams. The winner will qualify for the semi final, while the loser will be eliminated.

At present, India are in third place and West Indies are in second because they have a better net run rate. If the match is washed out due to rain, which is highly unlikely, West Indies will qualify. Otherwise, the team that wins the match will go through.

India will be hoping to win and keep their title defence hopes alive.

