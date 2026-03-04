Former India Coach Suggests One Shocking Change in India Playing XI for IND vs ENG Semi-Final of T20 World Cup 2026

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 IND vs ENG semi-final, which will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on March 5, the former India coach Ravi Shastri suggested one shocking change in India’s playing XI.

Ravi Shastri Suggests One Possible Change in India Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma, the world number one T20I batter, has been struggling with form in this tournament. He has scored only 80 runs in six matches, including three ducks. The pressure is clearly visible as he has not been able to play his natural attacking game.

Speaking on the ICC Review, the former India coach said that it is up to the team management to decide whether Abhishek is mentally in the right space. He explained that only those inside the team can judge this by talking to him.

“Unless the team management realises that, mentally he’s not there. If mentally, his mindset has taken a beating, it’s for them to judge from the outside, in conversations with him, just seeing the way he’s batting in the nets,” Shastri said on ICC Review.

Ravi Shastri also suggested that Rinku Singh could replace him in the playing XI, and Ishan Kishan could be promoted to open the innings.

“If that’s the case, then and only then will I think of putting Ishan Kishan up the order and then probably Rinku Singh bringing him, at the bottom,” he added.

Strong Batting Depth Could Help India Stick with Abhishek Sharma

The former India coach also said that Abhishek Sharma performed well against England in the bilateral series last year, so India can still support him. He believes that Abhishek can return to form. He added that because India have strong depth in their batting line-up, they might continue to back him. If he plays well at the top on a given day, the team can take control of the match from the very beginning.

“That could be the only change, but I would still persist with him because last time India played England, he had a terrific series against them. I won’t take that away at the Wankhede,” he further said.

In the five-match T20I series between against England in 2025, Abhishek was named Player of the Series. He scored 279 runs in five matches at an average of 55.80 and an impressive strike rate of 219.68. He also scored 135 runs in Mumbai, the same venue where the semi-final will be played.

Because of this, it will be very difficult for the team to drop him from the playing XI, especially at such an important stage of the tournament.

The same situation applies to England. Jos Buttler is also going through a rough patch, but England are continuing to back him. They know that if he finds form and scores runs, the team will benefit greatly.

