Former India Cricketer Asks Hardik Pandya To Return To Test Cricket After India’s Recent Struggles in WTC

He has played 11 test matches for India.

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa believes Hardik Pandya should think about returning to Test cricket to strengthen India’s red ball team.

Pace bowling all-rounder remains a concern for India

India have often struggled to find a reliable pace bowling all rounder in Test cricket. Over the years, the team has depended mainly on spin all rounders such as Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. India have tried Nitish Kumar Reddy in that role, but he has bowled very little and does not yet provide the same quality, experience or impact as Hardik Pandya.

The team is going through a transition phase following the retirement of senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin. The recent Test series defeat against South Africa has increased pressure on the new leadership, with captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir under close watch as India try to get their World Test Championship campaign back on track.

ALSO READ:

Why Hardik Pandya has stayed away from red ball cricket

Hardik has often proved his importance in white ball cricket by performing with both bat and ball when the team needs him. However, fitness problems and frequent injuries have kept him away from Test cricket for a long time. To manage his workload, he has not played red ball cricket since 2018 . A major setback came during the ODI World Cup 2023, when he was ruled out midway due to injury. Since then, the team management has been careful with his workload to avoid further injuries.

Robin Uthappa believes Hardik Pandya can still succeed in Test cricket

Robin Uthappa, speaking on his YouTube channel, feels that if Hardik is fit and willing, he can still make a strong impact in the longest format. According to him if Hardik decides he wants to play Test cricket and help India win the World Test Championship, the BCCI would support his decision.

“If Hardik Pandya returns to the No. 7 spot in Tests, it would be wonderful. The way he’s playing. Anything can happen; it’s cricket. Never say never. If Hardik decides to play Test cricket, will BCCI ask him not to play? If he says he wants to play and wants to win the World Test Championship (WTC), I don’t think they would say no. I think they are asking him to prove his fitness. It’s his own decision,” Robin Uthappa said on his YouTube channel.

Hardik Pandya has played 11 Test matches for India since making his debut in 2017. He last featured in the format in 2018, scoring 532 runs at an average of 31.29 and picking up 17 wickets.

At present, Hardik’s main focus is on staying fit for the T20I World Cup 2026. After that, the focus is expected to shift towards the ODI World Cup 2027, which will be held in South Africa.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.