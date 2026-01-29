Former Rajasthan Royals Teammates Give Honest Verdict on Sanju Samson Struggles in IND vs NZ T20I Series

He scored 262 runs at 17.46 average in last 15 innings.

Former Rajasthan Royals (RR) spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin have delivered a frank assessment of Sanju Samson recent struggles in T20I cricket. Chahal made it clear that experience leaves little room for repeated failures to be explained away by pressure.

Samson’s torrid run continued in the IND vs NZ 4th T20I in Visakhapatnam, 24 off 15 balls, with three fours and a six, but still looked out of touch. This further intensifies the debate on his place in India playing XI at the start of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Yuzvendra Chahal Demands No Excuses From Sanju Samson For Repeated Failures

Providing his honest review, Yuzvendra Chahal commented that a player with over a decade of international exposure is expected to handle touch phases with greater assurance.

“After 10 to 12 years in international cricket, Sanju can’t blame pressure. One or two failures in one series are acceptable, but not more,” said Chahal. “He knows that Ishan Kishan is waiting. In the end, Sanju will know he has only himself to blame.”

The ongoing five-match IND vs NZ T20I series marked the final preparations for both teams for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, starting February 7 in India and Sri Lanka. In the ongoing IND vs NZ T20I series, Sanju Samson has managed just 40 runs in four innings at an average of 10 at a strike rate of 142.85.

Adding another layer to the pressure, in-form Ishan Kishan has been making his presence felt whenever get opportunities. Batting at No.3 in the absence of injured Tilak Varma, Kishan has amassed 112 runs in three innings, including a 76-run knock, at a 224 strike rate, sending a strong statement for his inclusion.

Even so, it was recognised that the T20 World Cup is still some distance away, and the decisions should be based on long-term understanding instead of short-term responses. India are scheduled to play one warm-up game against South Africa on February 4 before the T20 World Cup 2026.

R Ashwin Breaks Down A Technical Flaw That Made Sanju Samson Uncomfortable

Ravichandran Ashwin analysed Sanju Samson batting stance and found a tactical error, while saying he is happy that the latter has been trying to counter that weakness.

According to analysis from Ashwin, opposition bowlers have smartly targeted a middle-and-leg-stump line, bowling into the body and aiming at the feet to deny him the space needed to free his arms.

Samson relied on a back-and-back trigger movement during the England series, where opposition bowlers bowled on middle and leg stump, restricting him from opening his hands. But recently in the New Zealand series, they have been bowling on middle and leg stump. The fast bowlers are targeting his feet because he doesn’t have a back and cross movement. He has a back and straight movement.

“I love when players are pushed to a corner and how they respond. And in this case is responding. I still think he was out of sorts; they really have put him on the back foot. He did both yesterday,” said Ashwin on his YouTube show ‘Ash ki Baat’.

However, he questioned whether he would bring results immediately for Samson or not, while admitting that he is walking a fine line as Ishan Kishan is putting more pressure on him.

With one match left in the series and Kishan waiting in the dugout, Samson’s situation remains delicate. Another failure could significantly tilt the balance in the race for the opener’s slot, potentially asking India to rethink its strategy.

