Former World Cup-winning Coach Credits IPL for India’s Squad Depth After T20 World Cup 2026 Victory

The former coach also served as the mentor of the Gujarat Titans for three years till the IPL 2024.

Following India’s remarkable triumphant run in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, former South African player and coach Gary Kirsten has opened up on the role of the Indian Premier League (IPL) behind bringing in a massive change in the country’s cricketing landscape.

Gary Kirsten on How IPL Changed the Face of Indian Cricket

The head coach had played a pivotal role for the Men in Blue, claiming their second ODI World Cup in 2011. Speaking about the game’s revolution in India, Kirsten noted the huge contribution of the IPL to increasing the squad depth and bench strength of the national team.

“IPL has kind of definitely brought on a different dynamic there. There are just so many good Indian players around now. You could literally pick three teams. It’s absolutely magnificent. When I was with the Namibians [as a consultant for the T20 World Cup], we were down at the Center of Excellence in Bangalore and it’s the most impressive cricket facility I’ve ever seen anywhere,” he said to Wisden.

Kirsten also opined that India currently holds significant strength to play three different sides, capable of taking on other international oppositions. Notably, an inexperienced India A side had clashed with Namibia in the second warm-up game before the T20 World Cup 2026. After piling up 197 on the board, the Ayush Badoni-led team had bundled them out for just 67 runs under 13 overs.

“We played against an India A regional team which had IPL players in it but we maybe got bowled out for 60 and there’s just so much depth in the system in India now. It makes complete sense that the whole game resting on one, two, three, four individuals is not necessary anymore,” added the coach.

India Will Now Shift Focus to IPL 2026

After a month of blockbuster T20 action in the mega ICC event, the Indian players, alongside a bunch of overseas cricketers, are now gearing up for the IPL 2026. The 19th edition of the 20-over extravaganza is scheduled to commence on March 28.

From talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya to the new-age swashbuckling batters like Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, the league has produced multiple match-winners for India. With yet another edition of the T20 tournament on its way, the fans will hope for more talents to rise to the occasion and extend India’s domination in world cricket.

