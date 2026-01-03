Fresh Blow for Shubman Gill as Food Poisoning Delays Vijay Hazare Trophy Return

Shubman Gill didn't play against Sikkim.

The scheduled domestic comeback of India ODI captain Shubman Gill has been halted as the opener was sidelined from Punjab’s Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) match against Sikkim.

Shubman Gill Ruled Out of Punjab vs Sikkim Match in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

As per Sportstar, the batter suffered food poisoning ahead of the match in Jaipur, which led to his exclusion from the playing XI in the 5th round of VHT 2025-26.

However, after electing to field first, Punjab has thrashed Sikkim in the first innings to bundle them out for just 75 runs under 23 overs. Star Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh has bagged a five-wicket haul on his return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy, recording a miraculous economy of 3.40.

Eventually, the second-placed team of Group C clinched the win dominantly, chasing the total in just 38 balls. Both of Punjab’s openers, Prabhsimran Singh and Harnoor Singh, stayed unbeaten at 53 (26) and 22 (13), respectively.

ALSO READ:

Shubman Gill’s Availability Issues Continue Ahead of IND vs NZ ODI Series

Luck has not favoured the batter in the last few months. Gill has been facing a persistent struggle with his fitness and availability since November 2025. After notching up some spectacular shows in consecutive Test series against England and the West Indies, he was ruled out of the two-match rubber facing South Africa.

A severe neck injury had forced the 26-year-old to leave the ground after facing only three balls in the red-ball series opener at the Eden Gardens. He was later hospitalised to receive further medical attention and also missed the subsequent three ODIs.

This incident was followed by another minor toe injury, which he picked up during the practice session that led to his omission from the final two T20Is against the Proteas. Additionally, the vice-captain was also left out of India’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 at home.

However, his latest setback of missing the Vijay Hazare Trophy match continues the unwanted streak. But the fans would hope that the blow is not too serious and the batter would be fit in time to feature in the India vs New Zealand 50-over series, starting on January 11.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.