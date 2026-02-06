‘Future is Here’ – Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli React as India Clinch Record Sixth Title by Defeating England in U19 World Cup 2026 Final

India have once again claimed the coveted ICC U19 World Cup title, strengthening their realm as the most successful side in the tournament’s history. Skipper Ayush Mhatre has led the team to clinch India’s record sixth silverware of the Youth ICC event.

India Win Sixth U19 World Cup Trophy

The Boys in Blue have defeated the 1998 champions, England, by a huge margin of 100 runs in the U19 World Cup 2026 final. Earlier, a mammoth 175-run knock from prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, backed by captain Mhatre’s crucial half century, had set the tone for India to put up a massive total on the board.

Following this, wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu and all-rounder Kanishk Chouhan’s two quickfire knocks, coupled with several small contributions, propelled the team to notch up 411/9 in the first innings. In response, England lost seven wickets under just 22 overs. Eventually, India folded them for 311 runs, as RS Ambrish led the charge with three crucial wickets.

Alongside the fans, former Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Virat Kohli and Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir have also congratulated the team on achieving a remarkable victory.

Check out the Tweets here:

Congratulations to the U-19 Indian team for lifting the World Cup once again. Our domination in the age group cricket and beyond continues. Well done to the whole squad and the support staff. 👏🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 6, 2026

Proud of you boys! The bright future is here! #IndiaU19 pic.twitter.com/scltL9F4Pu — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 6, 2026

