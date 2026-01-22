Gautam Gambhir Posts Cryptic Tweet, Claims ‘Unlimited Authority’ As India Head Coach Is a Myth

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has been at the receiving end of some flak for a long time now.

Soon after India registered a thumping victory against New Zealand in the 1st T20I in Nagpur, head coach Gautam Gambhir took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to put out a cryptic message, which is now doing the rounds on social media.

Gautam Gambhir has been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism in recent times due to team India’s performances in the Test and ODI setups. However, the Men in Blue have managed to hold their ground in the shortest format of the game under Gambhir.

Gambhir’s tweet focuses on claiming that the narrative about the Indian coach having ‘unlimited authority’ to run point according to his own wishes is completely a myth. The message comes after having met Dr. Shashi Tharoor, an Indian columnist and author who heaped praise on the work that the Indian head coach entails.

Thanks a lot Dr @ShashiTharoor! When the dust settles, truth & logic about a coach’s supposedly “unlimited authority” will become clear. Till then I’m amused at being pitted against my own who are the very best! https://t.co/SDNzLt73v5 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 21, 2026

ALSO READ:

How Has India Fared Under Gautam Gambhir?

It is extremely difficult to sum up Gautam Gambhir’s tenure as the head coach of India till this point. This is simply because Indian cricket has gone through a lot of changes recently – the most prominent of which have been the retirements of players like Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravichandran Ashwin, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (with Rohit and Kohli parting ways with two formats).

That being said, India’s performance in Tests and ODIs has taken a considerable amount of beating in the recent past. Teams like New Zealand and South Africa have beaten the Indians at home – something that was never done for years before.

To add to that, India’s performance in ODI cricket under Gautam Gambhir has not been good recently, despite the Blues lifting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Shubman Gill-led side went down to Australia Down Under and also took a beating against the Kiwis at home.

Hence, there are things that need to be changed. However, this tweet from Gautam Gambhir shows the pressure on the shoulders of the Indian head coach. The Men in Blue are currently preparing for the T20 World Cup 2026, which begins from February 7.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.