Gerhard Erasmus Dismisses Tilak Varma With Behind The Crease Delivery Earlier Called Dead Ball in IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 Fixture [WATCH]

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus unlocked a new way of picking wickets, in the IND vs NAM clash in Delhi.

As it turns out, varying the wrist position and taking the ball the other way is not the only way to trouble batters. Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus unlocked a new way of getting under the batters’ nerves as he dismissed Indian batter Tilak Varma in Delhi.

Erasmus used various release points to get his deliveries through, with his arm placed at different angles at release. However, what caught the eye of most spectators were his deliveries released from behind the wicket – one of which got the better of Tilak Varma.

When Gerhard Erasmus executed that for the first time in the game, umpire Rod Tucker was not very welcoming of the idea, and ruled it out as a dead delivery. The Namibian skipper, who was visibly not convinced, stuck to his plans.

How Gerhard Erasmus Skittled India Batters

The Namibian skipper scalped four wickets for a mere 20 runs against the hosts, who are one of the favourites in the tournament. The 30-year-old skittled two wickets in his final over, to halt India’s power surge towards the end of the innings.

What Erasmus did on each of the occasions when he got a wicket against India, was that he tried by getting into the head of the batter by doing something out of the box. And we are pretty safe to say that he succeeded at it.

The Namibian skipper is well-known for his bowling prowess, as much as his batting. In 58 matches so far, he had picked up 62 wickets at an economy of 5.88 – which speaks volumes of his control. He has also scored 1,851 runs in 74 innings, with an average in excess of 30.

