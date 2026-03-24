Gujarat Giants Talent Gets Maiden Call-Up, Mumbai Indians Stars Dropped From India Squad for South Africa T20Is

After a gruelling multi-format Australia tour, the India squad for South Africa T20Is was announced earlier today (March 24). The teams will lock horns in a five-match series, starting April 17.

Notably, Gujarat Giants (GG) youngster Anushka Sharma has earned her maiden national call-up in the India squad. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians (MI) stars Gunalan Kamalini and Amanjot Kaur have been dropped from the side.

The South Africa tour will be crucial for the Indian team to test their combinations ahead of the marquee Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, lined up later in June.

Gujarat Titans stars rewarded in India squad for South Africa T20Is

Anushka Sharma, who recently played for the India A side in the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars will hope to earn her India debut after receiving her first call-up to the senior side. After a promising WPL 2025 campaign where she scored 177 runs in seven games at an average of 25.28, she impressed in the continental tournament, finishing as the fourth highest run-scorer and was a key architect behind India’s title-winning campaign.

Another GG star, Kashvee Gautam has also been rewarded for her consistent displays. She was a part of the ODI squad for the Australia tour where she took three wickets in three games and is now in line to earn her T20I debut.

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India make four changes in total

The management has dropped a total of four names in the India Squad for South Africa T20Is from preceding Australia series. Apart from Kamalini and Amanjot, young spinner Vaishnavi Sharma and veteran all-rounder Sneh Rana failed to make the cut.

Kamalini was replaced by Uma Chetry, who returns to the squad as a backup for first-choice wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh. The 17-year-old was part of the squad for Australia T20Is but did not feature in the series, similar to Vaishnavi and has now been dropped.

As for Amanjot, she had a disappointing outing managing just 3 and 1 in her two T20I appearances and conceding 30 runs in three overs.

Sneh Rana, who played just one ODI game and the one-off Test and was absent from the T20Is against Australia is also not on the roster.

India squad for South Africa T20Is

Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani, Shreyanka Patil, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Uma Chetry (wk), Anushka Sharma.

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