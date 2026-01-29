‘Had a Good Laugh’ – Ashwin Responds After Being Accused of Taking Indirect Dig at Virat Kohli

Retired Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was recently accused by a social media user for taking an indirect dig at Virat Kohli and belittling the former India skipper. He suggested that Ashwin praised Rohit Sharma for revamping the brand of Indian T20I cricket while criticising Kohli’s knock during the T20 World Cup 2024 Final.

The user also went ahead and brought up selection grieveances invovling both previous captains.

Ashwin shuts down social media user for accusing him of attacking Virat Kohli

The comments eventually forced Ashwin to respond but he did so in a savage manner.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ashwin replied, “Just spoke to Virat about “Rajiv1841’s” concern on the indirect attack, and we both had a good laugh about how social media works on such click baity fan wars. Thanks for giving us a reason to bond and talk.”

Just spoke to Virat about “Rajiv1841’s” concern on the indirect attack and we both had a good laugh about how social media works on such click baity fan wars.



Thanks for giving us a reason to bond and talk.☺️☺️ https://t.co/0tXfxoNM6y — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 29, 2026

