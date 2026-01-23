Hardik Pandya and Murali Kartik Get Into Animated Discussion Ahead Of IND vs NZ 2nd T20I [WATCH]

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and former cricketer Murali Kartik were seen exchanging some words ahead of the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I in Raipur.

Just as the Men in Blue were toying with the New Zealand bowling, the attention turned to something that took place before the game started. India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and commentator Murali Kartik were involved in an animated discussion ahead of the 2nd T20I in Raipur.

Though the matter of the discussion could not be known, the discussion looked animated enough to spark rumours about the relationship between the two Indian cricketers. However, Hardik Pandya bowled three overs for 25 runs and picked a solitary wicket. So it is safe to say that it did not affect his performance.

Heated exchange between Hardik Pandya and Murali Kartik? Thoughts? 👀 pic.twitter.com/PsKs2ia7TF — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) January 23, 2026

ALSO READ:

What Hardik Pandya Brings To the Table

With his all-round skills, Hardik Pandya is probably one of the most important players for the Men in Blue ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. The roles that he plays in the shortest format are huge positives, considering the pressure that the format can exert.

The Indian all-rounder has been opening the bowling from one end, which helps India preserve the services of Hardik Pandya when they actually need him. To add to that, the Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper also has the ability to swing the ball both ways upfront, which helps the team.

His power-hitting towards the end of the innings also prove vital in the death overs, and that is exactly what he showed along with Rinku Singh in the first T20I in Nagpur. However, with the World Cup on the horizon, the Blues will want him to be fit for the tournament, and would not hesitate to rest him for a game or two against New Zealand.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.