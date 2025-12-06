News
Hardik Pandya and Vice Captain Shubman Gill Return To India Squad for IND vs SA T20Is
indian-cricket-team

Shubman Gill Cleared To Play, Hardik Pandya Returns to Squad for IND vs SA T20I Series

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: December 6, 2025
2 min read

The T20I side will like to start from where they left off Down Under.

After the three-match ODI series, all the focus will shift towards the T20I series, which is scheduled to commence on December 9. India and South Africa will lock horns for five T20Is, which will act as a step towards preparation for the T20 World Cup in 2026.

Shubman Gill Cleared To Play in T20I Series

The Men in Blue would like to resume the T20I series from where they left off in Australia. With the T20 World Cup 2026 fast approaching, India would look to cement their likely XI for the big stage.

Vice-captain Shubman Gill was named in the squad for the five-matches against the Proteas. However, the Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper’s inclusion in the series was subject to the fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) – which he has attained from the CoE. The Indian Test skipper has been declared fit to play the first T20I against South Africa.

Hardik Pandya has also made a return to the squad after his quadricep injury, which ruled him out during the Asia Cup in September 2025.

India Squad for T20I Series vs South Africa

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC)*, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar.

Match Schedule For the T20I Series

MatchVenueDate
1st T20ICuttackDecember 9
2nd T20INew ChandigarhDecember 11
3rd T20IDharamsalaDecember 14
4th T20ILucknowDecember 17
5th T20IAhmedabadDecember 19

