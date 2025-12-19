Hardik Pandya Becomes First India Men’s Player To Reach 2000 Runs and 100 Wickets in T20Is

All-rounder Hardik Pandya etched his name into the history books during the fifth T20I against South Africa, becoming the first India men’s player and only the third cricketer in the world to achieve the remarkable double of 2,000 runs and 100 wickets in T20Is.

The milestone came in a high-stakes clash of the ongoing five-match T20I series in Ahmedabad, where Pandya once again showcased why he remains one of the world’s most impactful all-rounders. With this achievement, the 32-year-old has further cemented his legacy as a true T20 powerhouse, redefining the standards for all-around excellence in the shortest format.

Coming in to bat in the 13th over, Hardik blasted 63 runs off just 25 balls. His blistering knock comprised five fours and as many maximums. He registered the second fastest T20I fifty for India, reaching the milestone in just 16 balls. The Men in Blue went on to post 231 in their 20 overs on the back of Pandya power.

Ahead of the match, the star all-rounder was falling short of just 61 runs from achieving the feat of completing 2000 runs and 100 wickets in the shortest format of the game. He managed to get to 100 wickets in the 3rd T20I, helping India with a seven-wicket victory and a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

The historic milestone achieved by Hardik Pandya was underpinned by his impressive performances against the Proteas, where his batting firepower was on full display. He set the tone from the very first match, hammering an unbeaten 59 off just 28 deliveries. Walking in during a tricky phase, Pandya shifted the momentum instantly with his clean ball-striking, authoritative stroke play, and fearless intent.

The return of Hardik Pandya after his quadriceps injury wasn’t just timely, it was transformative. Walking in with India wobbling at 48 for three in the 1st T20I against South Africa on a sluggish surface, he produced a blistering, unbeaten 59 that completely flipped the script. His six fours and four sixes, struck at a staggering 210 strike rate, didn’t merely revive the innings, but redefined it.

In the fifth T20I, he finally achieved the remarkable double feat of 2000 runs and 100 wickets in the shortest format of the game, joining the likes of Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammed Nabi. With 100 wickets in T20Is, Pandya also joined Indian pacers Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah as the third Indian bowler to reach this milestone.

After weeks on the sidelines with a quadriceps injury, this wasn’t just a comeback for Hardik Pandya. It was a ruthless reminder of the power India had been missing in white-ball cricket.

