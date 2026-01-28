Hardik Pandya Pulls Off an Incredible Direct Hit to Runout Mitchell Santner in IND vs NZ 5th T20I [WATCH]

With India playing with an extra bowler in Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya was not used for his bowling during the IND vs NZ 4th T20I. However, that did not keep the star all-rounder away from the action and he showed once again why he is a match-winner by pulling off an unbelievable runout to dismiss Blackcaps skipper Mitchell Santner.

The incident happened on the first ball of the 17th over. Santner was already in attacking mode, scoring 11 runs in five balls, courtesy of a six and a boundary and could have caused further damage had it not been for Pandya’s heroics.

The Kiwi skipper steered a Jasprit Bumrah delivery just wide of short third and set off for a single after a slight pause but Hardik Pandya was extremely quick to collect the ball and used his awareness to throw at the non-striker’s, catching Santner just short despite a full-length dive.

