Harmanpreet Kaur Injury Update: India Skipper Unable To Field After Left Knee Concern During AUS vs IND 1st ODI

The Indian skipper scored 53 from 84 deliveries in the 1st ODI.

The Indian women’s cricket team could only put up 214 runs on the board in the first ODI against Australia, but that would be the least of their concerns. A Harmanpreet Kaur injury concern has taken centre stage after the Indian skipper did not come out to field in the second innings.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper batted well for a composed 53 off 84 deliveries – an innings which comprised of just three boundaries. However, wickets kept falling from one end, due to which the 36-year-old was not able to accelerate freely.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has not taken the field in the second innings after sustaining an injury to her left knee while batting. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring her progress. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is leading the side in her absence.#TeamIndia |… — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 24, 2026

How Serious Is the Harmanpreet Kaur Injury?

Though there is no official news on the seriousness of the injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated that the medical team will access the extent of the injury. In the mean time, Smriti Mandhana, who was the vice-captain of the side lead the field in the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur.

The Indian skipper is a crucial component of the squad, and has been in a superb run of form against Australia in the 50-over format. Harmanpreet Kaur has smashed three fifties in her last four innings in ODI cricket against the Women in Yellow.

With the ODI series and the all-important T20 World Cup 2026 right on the horizon, the Indians will hope that the Harmanpreet Kaur injury concern is not a major one. The ability of Harmanpreet Kaur to attack and take the bowlers to the cleaners will certainly be required in the shortest format.

In 190 T20Is so far, Harmanpreet has scored 3,822 runs with an average around the 30-run mark. To add to that, she possesses 15 fifties and a solitary hundred in the format – which will make her a crucial link in the middle-order for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 in England.

