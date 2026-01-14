Harshit Rana Dismisses Devon Conway in Similar Fashion Twice in a Row in IND vs NZ ODI Series [WATCH]

Harshit Rana has been one of India's best powerplay bowlers in the ongoing IND vs NZ ODI series.

The ongoing IND vs NZ ODI series has presented the viewers with two contrasting pitches in the first two games of the three-match series. However, one similarity in both the matches has been Harshit Rana getting the better of Devon Conway.

The Indian speedster has dismissed the New Zealand opener on both occasions, and in an almost similar fashion. Harshit Rana has been the best bowler for India in the powerplay, beating both the edges of the batters on multiple occasions. Somehow, the pacer from Delhi seems to have decoded the ‘Conway’ trick.

In the first ODI in Vadodara, the 24-year-old Indian speedster exploited the gap between Conway’s bat and pad – which originated due to lack of feet movement from the Kiwi opener. The gap between the bat and pad is clearly visible in the picture given below.

Image credits: Jio Hotstar

The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player was bowled by Rana in the second innings of the second ODI in Rajkot, this time past the outside edge of the bat. That being said, there was no feet movement from the Kiwi opener once again, as the ball went past the outside-edge onto the stumps.

How Harshit Rana is Cementing His Place in ODIs

In just the 12 ODIs which Harshit Rana has played in, he has been impressive. The youngster has picked 22 wickets including a four-wicket haul at an economy of 6.06, which is considerably good. One of the first things on his mind would be to stay consistent with his performances.

The Indian team under Shubman Gill will have some topics to ponder, for the ODI World Cup in 2027. A huge chunk of the equation would be the fitness and form of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. However, the top-order and the middle-order batting muddles are what the team management will have to resolve.

That being said, Harshit Rana seems like a good fit into the playing XI for the blues. With Jasprit Bumrah walking into the playing XI for the mega-event in 2027, Prasidh Krishna would have to make way for the Indian legend. Though it is all too early to speculate, the possibility cannot be denied.

So far, Harshit Rana has looked good upfront with the new ball, and also has showcased his variations to good effect. With the likes of Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh contesting for the fast bowling spots, Rana’s name would be in the good books with respect to his recent performances.

