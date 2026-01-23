Harshit Rana Signals ‘4’ With Hand After Dismissing Devon Conway For Fourth Time in IND vs NZ series [WATCH]

If Devon Conway is playing against you, the first person on your team list needs to be Harshit Rana. Or if that’s not possible, speaking to him in pursuit of some tips to dismiss the Kiwi opener might help too. The Indian speedster has made it one of his habits to dismiss Conway.

To add some context, Harshit Rana sent back the New Zealand opener for the fourth time in the IND vs NZ series, having faced him four times. The only time he missed out was in the 1st T20I, of which he was not a part of. Or we can say that he still failed to dismiss Conway from the pavilion.

New Zealand were off to a brisk start, having scored 43 runs in the first three overs of the innings. And then Suryakumar Yadav handed the ball to Harshit. The right-arm speedster sent Conway packing on the very second delivery that he bowled to him.

And that was not the best part! The 24-year-old from Delhi immediately signalled ‘four’ with his hands to indicate that he was sending Conway back for the fourth time in the series.

ALSO READ:

Harshit Rana Gets Devon Conway Again

The manner in which Harshit Rana got the better of Conway this time was a bit different as compared to the previous ones. In the first two ODIs, the Kiwi opener struggled to maintain his defence against the Indian speedster and was hence castled.

In the third ODI as well, the delivery took off from the short of good length, hence takin Conway by surprise. Because T20Is are a different format altogether, Harshit trapped the Kiwi opener by making him attack on a delivery which was a lot slower than the usual ones.

The first ball of the fourth over was banged in by Harshit, beating the outside edge of the left-handed batter. But the second one was full and slow, which dragged Conway into the shot, who ended up lofting it up in the air.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.