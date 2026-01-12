‘He Will Win You Those Matches’ – KKR Teammate Lavishes Praise on Harshit Rana After All-Round Heroics Against New Zealand

Harshit Rana put on an all-round show against New Zealand.

Ajinkya Rahane was full of praise for Harshit Rana during the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara. The two play together at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL and worked closely in the 2025 season.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Rahane exclaimed that Harshit might go for runs at times, but brings wickets at regular intervals. He added that the pacer is supremely confident of his abilities, and he often asks for overs when the team needs a few wickets.

“That was absolutely a typical Harshit Rana spell. He will go for runs, but he will get you those wickets. Harshit is a guy who is supremely confident in himself, always thinks about wickets. He will win you those matches. I have seen Harshit telling me, ‘Give me the ball, and I will get you wickets.’ In crunch situations, these are the guys you should always back. The more he keeps it simple, he will be a very good bowler.”

Harshit Rana puts on a complete show against New Zealand

Harshit Rana has received ample backing from the Indian team management, and he continues proving his selection correct. He first bowled a fine spell with the ball, taking two wickets for 65 runs in his 10-over spell, with both big wickets.

He dismissed the two openers, Henry Nicholls and Devon Conway, in consecutive overs to bring India back into the game after the Kiwis were off to a flying start. His wickets ensured that India eventually managed to restrict New Zealand to 300/8 in 50 overs when they could have got a lot more in the first innings.

Later, Harshit Rana also played a timely cameo with the bat, scoring 29 runs in 23 balls, including two boundaries and a maximum, at a strike rate of 126.09. His knock took the pressure off KL Rahul, as he himself admitted, as Rana showed his all-round utility again in white-ball cricket.

