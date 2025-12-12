Highest Scores by Indians in Youth ODIs: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Enters List After 171 in U19 Asia Cup 2025

Three out of five players have played senior cricket.

Cricket fans often wonder what the highest scores by Indians in youth ODIs is. This list includes many talented players who showed their skills at the U19 level and went on to represent the senior Indian team.

Now, 14 year old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has joined this list by smashing the UAE bowlers in the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 opener.

Let’s look at the list of highest scores by Indians in youth ODIs.

Ambati Rayudu 177*

Ambati Rayudu tops the list of highest scores by Indians in youth ODIs. In a match against England back in 2002, during the third ODI of the series in Taunton, Rayudu opened the innings alongside Manvinder Bisla. He played a brilliant knock of 177* off 114 balls, hitting 16 fours and one six at a strike rate of 155.26.

His innings guided India to chase down a target of 304 in 48.1 overs with just one wicket in hand. Rayudu’s effort stood out in the innings, with the next best score being only 37 by Kuldeep Rawat.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi 171

The wonderkid of Indian cricket, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, on 12th December 2025 joined the list of highest scores by Indians in youth ODIs, currently holding the second position. In the U19 Asia Cup match against the UAE, Vaibhav smashed 171 off just 95 balls, including nine fours and 14 sixes, at a strike rate of 180.

He reached his century in only 56 balls. It has become a habit for the 14-year-old, as whenever he comes to bat, he breaks records.

Raj Angad Bawa 162*

In the U19 World Cup 2022, Raj Angad Bawa smashed 162* off 108 balls against Uganda in Tarouba during the first innings. His innings included 14 fours and eight sixes at a strike rate of 150.00. Coming in at No.4, he helped India post a massive total of 405/5. In the same match, Angkrish Raghuvanshi also scored 144, and the duo shared a 206-run partnership.

India Under-19 went on to win the match by 326 runs, dismissing Uganda for just 79 in their innings. Raj Bawa was declared Player of the Match, and his 162* currently ranks third on the list of highest scores by Indians in youth ODIs.

Mayank Agarwal 160

During the 2nd Youth ODI at Hobart against Australia in 2009, Mayank Agarwal opened the innings and scored 160 off 142 balls, including 18 fours and five sixes, at a strike rate of 112.67. His innings is the fourth in the list of highest scores by Indians in youth ODIs. He helped India post a total of 371/4 in 50 overs.

Mayank Agarwal and Mandeep Singh added 270 runs for the second wicket, with Mandeep scoring 151*. In the end, India won the match by 187 runs, bowling Australia out for just 184, with Kundan Singh shining with four wickets.

Shubman Gill 160

India’s current senior team ODI and Test captain, Shubman Gill, during his U19 days in 2017, scored 160 in the 4th Youth ODI against England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In the first innings, he made 160 off just 120 balls, including 23 fours and one six, at a strike rate of 133.33. He and Prithvi Shaw shared a 231-run partnership for the second wicket as India posted 382/9 in 50 overs.

India went on to win the match by 230 runs, dismissing England for 152. Kamlesh Nagarkoti took four wickets for India. Gill’s 160 is currently the joint fourth in the list of highest scores by Indians in youth ODIs.

Highest Scores by Indians in Youth ODIs

Player Score Against Date Ambati Rayudu 177* England 30 Aug 2002 Vaibhav Suryavanshi 171 UAE 12 Dec 2025 Raj Angad Bawa 162* Uganda 22 Jan 2022 Mayank Agarwal 160 Australia 9 Apr 2009 Shubman Gill 160 England 6 Feb 2017

