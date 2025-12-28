Highest Women’s T20I Partnerships for India — Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana Continue Dominance to Claim Top Spot

Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma scripted history by forging the highest women’s T20I partnerships for India for any wicket. Batting first after Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu chose to bowl, the duo powered India (220) to post their highest-ever team total in the T20I format, with both batters contributing exactly similar scores of 79 off 46 balls from 15.2 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh’s late cameo of 40 off 16 helped secure a massive total.

On the same lines, here’s a list of the top five highest women’s T20I partnerships for India.

Smriti Mandhana-Shafali Verma 162 vs SL, Thiruvananthapuram 2025

The Mandhana-Verma duo forged a record-breaking 162-run partnership against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on December 28, 2025. Both amassed 79 off 46 balls apiece, combining Shafali’s aggressive start with Mandhana’s smart scoring as the openers scored runs freely. Shafali was the first to be dismissed at 79, hitting 12 fours and a six with a strike rate of 171.73. Mandhana soon followed her to the pavilion, getting out at 80 off 48 balls. Her knock was laced with 11 fours and three sixes. In the process, Mandhana also broke the record for most sixes in WT20Is for India, surpassing captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

Smriti Mandhana-Shafali Verma 143 vs WI, Gros Islet 2019

Earlier, in 2019, Smriti Mandhana (66 off 44) and Shafali Verma (73 off 49) had added 143 runs for the first wicket against the West Indies in Gros Islet, the second highest women’s T20I partnerships for India. Shafali’s attacking approach complemented Mandhana’s timing, dismantling the Windies bowling attack.

Their partnership laid the foundation for India’s dominating 84-run victory. This partnership showed India’s solid opening skills internationally. It revealed how destructive the opening pair was soon going to be.

Smriti Mandhana-Shafali Verma 137 vs AUS, DY Patil 2024

Facing a mighty Australia at DY Patil Stadium, Mandhana (54 off 52) and Verma (62 off 41) united for 137 runs, achieving the target with nine wickets to spare. Verma’s rapid fifty saw India racing towards the target, while Mandhana provided stability from the other end. Against top-quality pace and spin, their discipline and determination led to a significant win. The partnership broke previous records for the highest women’s T20I partnerships for India, confirming their dominance at the top against any teams and boosting India’s T20I reputation ahead of the marquee event.

Harmanpreet Kaur-Jemimah Rodrigues 134 vs NZ, Providence T20 World Cup 2018

During the high-intensity T20 World Cup 2018 clash in Providence, captain Harmanpreet Kaur (85 off 45) and young Jemimah Rodrigues (48 off 31) accumulated 134 runs for the fourth wicket against New Zealand. Kaur (103 off 51 balls) acted as the aggressor in what is now the fourth highest women’s T20I partnerships for India. Her explosive century turned the game around, rescuing her side from early blows as the visitors were reeling at 40/3. Rodrigues played a perfect second fiddle to Kaur, rotating the strike effectively and finding boundaries when offered opportunity. The partnership helped set a defendable total, resulting in a 34-run win.

Thirush Kamini-Poonam Raut 130 vs BAN, Vadodara 2013

Taking on Bangladesh at home, Poonam Raut (75 off 56, 10 fours) and Thirush Kamini (56 off 57, 7 fours) registered a match-winning 130-run opening stand, which now stands fifth in the list of highest women’s T20I partnerships for India. Their stand powered India to 143/3, which eventually resulted in the host’s 49-run triumph. Raut’s ability to hit the ball in the gaps and quick running between the wickets, combined with Kamini’s stability, didn’t let the Bangladeshi bowlers settle down.

Highest Women’s T20I Partnerships for India

Partners Runs Wickets Opposition Match Date Shafali Verma, S Mandhana 162 1st v SL Women 28 Dec 2025 Shafali Verma, S Mandhana 143 1st v WI Women 9 Nov 2019 Shafali Verma, S Mandhana 137 1st v AUS Women 5 Jan 2024 JI Rodrigues, H Kaur 134 4th v NZ Women 9 Nov 2018 PG Raut, MDT Kamini 130 1st v BAN Women 2 Apr 2013

