Highest Women’s T20I Totals by India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma Propel India to Their Biggest Score During INDW vs SLW 4th T20I

The Indian team registered their best score in Highest Women’s T20I Totals during the INDW vs SLW 4th T20I today (December 28). Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma set the foundation for a big total, after the duo scripted a record opening stand of 162. Both players hit respective fifties, Mandhana finishing on 80 off 48 balls while Shafali smacked 79 off 48 balls.

It was then India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, who put the finishing touches with a whirlwind cameo, hitting 40 off 16 balls to propel her side to a towering total of 221/2 in 20 overs – their highest in the shortest-format of the game.

On the same lines, let’s take a look at the top five highest women’s T20I Totals by India so far.

221/2 (vs Sri Lanka, 2025)

This is India’s latest and highest score in WT20Is. Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh were the chief architects for India’s record breaking total.

217/4 (vs West Indies, 2024)

Last year, India hosted West Indies for a white-ball series and dominated across both formats. It was during the third and final T20I, with the series poised at 1-1, Smriti Mandhana

ALSO READ:

210/5 (vs England, 2025)

A maiden T20I century for Smriti Mandhana (112 off 62 balls) powered India to the massive total during their tour of England earlier this year. Next Shree Charani also took a four wicket haul to hand England Women their biggest T20I defeat by 97 runs.

201/5 (vs UAE, 2024)

This was the first time India managed to breach the 200-run mark in the shortest format. It happened during the fifth game of the Women’s Asia Cup 2024 against UAE. Shafali Verma played a quickfire knock of 37 off 18 balls. Later, it was captain Harmanpreet Kaur (66) and Richa Ghosh (64*) who helped India register their then highest total of 201/5.

198/4 (vs England, 2018)

This is the only non-200 score of highest women’s T20I totals by India. During a home tri-series comprising England and Australia seven years back in 2018, the Indian Women side had come extremely close to breaching the 200-run mark but fell short narrowly. However, England managed to chase down the total, which stands as the second-highest successful chase in WT20I history.

Highest Women’s T20I Totals by India

Total Opposition Venue Year 221/2 Sri Lanka Thiruvananthapuram 2025 217/4 West Indies Navi Mumbai 2024 210/5 England Nottingham 2025 201/5 UAE Dambulla 2024 198/4 England Mumbai 2018

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.