Hilarious Reaction From Virat Kohli After Shreyas Iyer Steals a Quick Single in IND vs NZ 1st ODI [WATCH]

Former India skipper Virat Kohli, who has a reputation for being uncanny and unfiltered, once again gave a display of his fun element during the ongoing IND vs NZ 1st ODI. Kohli could be seen being his hilarious self doing some gesture towards Shreyas Iyer after he eked out a single off Kyle Jamieson.

The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 28th over of India’s chase. Jamieson bowled a back-of-a-length close to off as Iyer turned it towards mid-on and quickly crossed over. After completing the run, Kohli seemed to mock Iyer, presumably about being able to leave deliveries rather than being eager to take a single since Shreyas Iyer has struggles with the short ball and a tall Kyle Jamieson could trouble him.

Speaking about the IND vs NZ 1st ODI, the Kiwis batted first and managed to put up a challenging total of 300/8 in 50 overs, decent enough to counter India’s batting-heavy lineup. Openers Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls gave the visitors a steady start with respective fifties before Daryl Mitchell’s 71-ball 84 helped them set a 301 runs target.

Coming to the chase, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill made a steady start but Rohit failed to convert his knock into a big score, departing on 26. Shubman Gill, however, completed his fifty before Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer next propelling the Men in Blue closer to the finish line.

However, the duo of Iyer and Kohli couldn’t complete the task as both players missed a century and fifty, departing for 93 and 49 respectively. The flurry of wickets in the penultimate stage made the equation difficult for India as they lost Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the 40th over with Shreyas Iyer following suit one over later.

At the time of writing this report, the India scoreboard read 244/5 in 41.4 overs with Harshit Rana and KL Rahul currently batting in the middle.

