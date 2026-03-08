How Abhishek Sharma Can Overcome Off-Spin Issues in T20 World Cup 2026 Final.

Abhishek Sharma has been dismissed thrice against off-spin.

While generally a quality spin player, Abhishek Sharma has been highly vulnerable against off-spinners at the T20 World Cup 2026. His issues are too obvious at this point that teams don’t shy from using even part-timers early on, and the batter has still found ways to get out.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has shared advice on how Abhishek can negate the threat Cole McConchie will bring with the new ball. On his YouTube channel, Aakash urged the dynamic batter to “swallow his pride” and bat cautiously by hitting down the ground.

“They (New Zealand) will bring Cole McConchie and make him bowl around the stumps. Off-spinners follow him (Abhishek) these days. You will have to manage the McConchie over a little. He might bowl a second over as well after the first one. If he is bowling at your body, hit shots down the ground, take a single, and go to the other end. I know you don’t have the habit, but you have to change your habit at times.”

Abhishek Sharma has been out multiple times attempting cross-batted shots in the tournament: trying to hit over mid-on against Salman Ali Agha in Colombo, pulling a skiddy delivery to get bowled against Aryan Dutt, and was again deceived by a loopy trajectory against Will Jacks. On all three occasions, he could either not read the lengths properly or was too early in the shot since he didn’t try to hit down the ground and went a bit squarer with a horizontal bat.

Why Cole McConchie could trouble Abhishek Sharma in T20 World Cup 2026 final

Abhishek Sharma has a strike rate of 115 and has been dismissed thrice in 20 balls against off-spinners at the T20 World Cup 2026. Then, there’s a psychological aspect as well, for the southpaw will have previous dismissals and an otherwise poor campaign in mind going into the big game.

Unlike a few previous part-timers, Cole McConchie is way more skilled and knows how to bowl accurate lines to force errors from the batters. In the semifinal, he dismissed Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton, both LHBs, in successive deliveries and provided an ideal start to the Kiwis.

Overall, he has an average of 13.22 and nine wickets against southpaws since 2025. Hence, New Zealand will definitely look to introduce him early, as they did against the Proteas, to break the game straight away.

Off-spin does the trick for the Kiwis! 👏



☝️ de Kock

☝️ Rickelton



Cole McConchie’s double-wicket over has put South Africa under early pressure! 🥶



ICC Men's #T20WorldCup | Semi-final 1 #SAvNZ

For Abhishek Sharma, this will be a massive challenge because his dismissal patterns are too obvious. However, if he survives this early threat, a big knock and a fitting end might well be on the cards, but New Zealand do have the upper hand for now.

