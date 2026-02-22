How Abhishek Sharma is tweaking his technique to tackle right-arm off-spin ahead of IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match

Explosive India opener Abhishek Sharma has struggled to get going so far in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. In the three group-stage games Abhishek featured so far in the ICC event, he scored ducks in each of those innings. Now, with the Men in Blue gearing up for the Super 8 stage with a high-octane contest in the IND vs SA clash tomorrow (February 22), Abhishek is working hard to break the jinx and put his first runs on the scoreboard.

Notably, two out of his three dismissals has been against right-arm off-spinners. With the Indian top 3 all being left-handers, opponents have preferred the matchup and got results. Abhishek too fell victim, getting dismissed by Salman Ali Agha against Pakistan and by Aryan Dutt during the Netherlands game.

Nevertheless, Abhishek Sharma is now tweaking his batting technique in a bid to counter off-spin better. The same was highlighted by former India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara.

Speaking on Star Sports, Pujara said, “Good to see Abhishek improving his technique. While seeing visuals of him batting in the nets, you can see his shoulder and leg move towards the ball compare to when he got out, it was moving away. If you see his footwork against off-spinner, he is moving towards the ball. His right leg and right shoulder moves towards the ball which shows that he has worked on it.”

ALSO READ:

India T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Qualification scenario

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side advanced to the Super 8 stage after remaining unbeaten in the group stages and finishing with eight points. Placed in Group A, the Men in Blue secured wins in all four games and claimed the top spot in the group standings.

Answering the question Can India qualify for T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal? If India win all three games, they will guarantee qualification and have fate in their own hands. With two wins, they will have to hope for other results going their way along with having a superior NRR.

India Super 8 Fixtures T20 World Cup 2026

vs X4 (South Africa) Feb 22, Ahmedabad

vs X2 (Zimbabwe), Feb 26, Chennai

vs X3 (West Indies), Mar 1, Kolkata

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.