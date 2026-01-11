How India Can Build Their ODI World Cup 2027 Side Around Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma

They are the top two run scorers for India in ODI cricket since the World Cup 2023.

Given the limited number of 50-over matches to be played in the buildup to the ODI World Cup 2027 in South Africa, the biggest question for India is whether veteran batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be able to meet the expectations to keep their dream of lifting the trophy alive.

The leadership change following India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 triumph has sparked debates about Rohit and Virat’s future in the ODI format. Notably, the duo retired from the T20I and Test formats within a year. However, India’s last two ODI series, including a 2-1 defeat from Australia, have displayed that the Men in Blue are still very much dependent on their two batting stalwarts.

India Batting Still Runs on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

The continued strong performances further bolster their case to represent India in their quest to win the title after 16 years. Let’s understand how India can build their ODI World Cup 2027 team around Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, with only 18 months to go.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have dominated the ODI cricket post-2023 World Cup. Rohit leads the run charts for India with 807 runs in 17 innings at 50.43 average and 106.46 strike rate, including two hundreds and six fifties. Kohli isn’t far too behind and ranks second with 709 runs in 16 innings at a staggering 54.53 average and 95.04 strike rate, boasting three tons and four fifties. This suggests there’s still unfinished business.

Apart from these two, no other Indian batter has crossed the 600-run mark. Shreyas Iyer (586 runs) is placed third in the list, with Shubman Gill (547) and KL Rahul (475) following him. In the last six ODIs, no other batter apart from Rohit (376) and Virat (348) has managed to cross the 200-run mark. Notably, Rohit and Kohli are the top two-ranked cricketers in ICC Men’s ODI rankings.

The duo once again silenced critics by scoring hundreds on their Vijay Hazare Trophy return. Representing Mumbai, Rohit smashed a quick-fire 155 off 94 balls, with 18 fours and 9 towering sixes, with a strike rate of 164.89, while Kohli, playing for Delhi, amassed 131 off 101 balls with 14 boundaries and three maximums at 129.70 strike rate.

The struggles of other batters and lack of consistency resulted in India’s three wins and as many losses, underlining the need for experienced batters on a challenging surface.

Why Do Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Still Matter in South Africa?

The ODI World Cup 2027 will be held in the Rainbow Nation. India may need experienced players in the mix to guide youngsters on the field. Having played more than 10 matches in South Africa in the past, the duo offer exactly what Shubman Gill, newly appointed ODI captain, will seek while leading the side in potentially his maiden ICC tournament as a skipper.

Kohli boasts a staggering record in South Africa, accumulating 993 runs in 18 ODI innings at an average of 76.38 and 88.34 strike rate, third-most among Indians after Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly. He also has three tons and six half-centuries in South Africa. In contrast, Rohit is not as good, but has not featured in ODIs since 2018. However, his proven ability to dismantle any bowling attack and mastery in hook and pull shots make him a valuable asset at the top, and he would be eager to change those numbers if given the chance.

ALSO READ:

India Should Stay With Proven Batting Template

India can retain its explosive approach in the ODI cricket, which was first seen during the home ODI World Cup in 2023, where Rohit attacked from the first ball, allowing the other batters like Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja to take time early on. On the other hand, Kohli will continue to remain a glue that will keep the board ticking while keeping one end intact. Pandya, Rahul, and Jadeja will do the finishing job, while adding depth with seam bowling, wicket-keeping, and spin-bowling, respectively.

The tactical acumen and experience of former India captains would be helpful for South Africa’s pace-friendly pitches, where the ball swings and seams a lot and offers spongy bounce. Building a team around them ensures balance with aggression on top, consolidation in the middle-order, and lower-order depth. And the duo’s eagerness and hunger to lift the only white-ball trophy remaining together could propel India to achieve something which they failed against Pat Cummins-led Australia in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.