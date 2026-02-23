How India Could Get Into a Net Run-rate Mess in the T20 World Cup 2026

The Men in Blue dented their net run rate after their loss against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s.

It was never meant to be this way. India are one of the favourites in any ICC tournament that they walk into, and this one was no different. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side went down to South Africa in Ahmedabad and their net run rate took a massive hit.

The Men in Blue were completely outplayed by the Proteas, and they failed to apply themselves out in the middle. The visitors, on the other hand, were clinical with both bat and ball despite having their backs against the wall early in the game.

Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh were the only bowlers who kept things in control for the Indians, as the Proteas executed their strategy perfectly as per their homework. As a result, India are now left reeling with a net run rate of -3.800, which is a huge negative in terms of where the competition stands.

All factors considered, it is no secret that the Indians have dug themselves a hole in the T20 World Cup 2026. Despite ending up on a winning note in the first four matches of the tournament, the defending champions now find themselves in a tough spot.

Why India Are in a Tough Spot

With the tournament being structured in this fashion, two victories out of three fixtures in the Super 8s should be enough for a team to qualify for the semi-final. However, it is now that we realise that it is easier said than done. That is simply because India will now have to rely on other results.

And that stands true, even if they register victories in both their fixtures against Zimbabwe and the West Indies respectively. With a win in both the games, the Blues will get to four points and stand a good chance. But if South Africa end up losing to the West Indies, there is a possibility that three teams might end up at four points.

What India would not want, is for South Africa to lose any of their fixtures. If the Proteas end up beating both Zimbabwe and the West Indies, and India do the same – it would mean qualification for the defending champions.

On the other hand, if South Africa lose either of their remaining two fixtures, then there could be three teams locked in on four points by the end of the Super 8s. And that is when the net run rate criteria will kick. Needless to say, if it does, India haven’t helped themselves in their opening fixture in Ahmedabad against the Proteas.

