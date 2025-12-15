India All-rounder Ruled Out Of Last Two IND vs SA T20Is, LSG Player Named As Replacement

The all-rounder has been in and out of the T20I setup for the Blues.

As per the latest news coming in from the India camp, all-rounder Axar Patel has been ruled out of the remainder of the IND vs SA T20I series due to illness. Though the Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper is with the team in Lucknow with the medical team monitoring his condition, Axar Patel is not expected to take any further part in the five-match T20I series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named Shahbaz Ahmed as Axar’s replacement for the remaining two T20Is in Lucknow and Ahmedabad respectively. The all-rounder from Bengal has been retained by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), and will be a value addition to the side.

Axar Patel was a part of the playing XI for each of the first two T20Is against South Africa. Though he did not shine through with any of his performances in the two games, his promotion to No.3 in the second T20I of the series became the headline quite quickly – and not in the good sense. However, India will hope that he recovers well in time, as Axar would be a crucial ingredient in their plans for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026.

Pretty good! The Men in Blue would enter the tournament as one of the favourites. Their recent record in the shortest format of the game has been exemplary, and they will take a lot of confidence from their recent victories. Suryakumar Yadav & Co. won the five-match T20I series in Australia by a margin 2-1, and are on the verge of repeating the same against the Proteas.

The preparation for Indian en route to the major ICC event in February 2026 involves a five-match T20I series against New Zealand after the Proteas. Having said that, they would like to address some of the loopholes in the side, and use the opportunities to the fullest in order to thrive in the World Cup. No team has been able to defend the world cup title, and the Blues would aim for that, considering that the tournament is being played at home.

However, the Indians would have some questions to ponder upon. The 2024 T20 World Cup champions have developed a new approach to their batting, which resonates with the fearlessness that they want to play their game with. That being said, they will have a tough task of mixing caution with aggression. Moreover, the Blues will have to figure out their batting order, especially in the middle.

One of the primary concerns that India would have is the form of Shubman Gill. The ODI and Test skipper has also been rewarded with the vice-captaincy in the shortest format. But his performances till now have not been reflective of the same. He has shown his capability in the T20 format in the IPL, but for someone who has not been in good form, time might be running out. Especially with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson on the bench.

