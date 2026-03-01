India Catching Efficiency Last Amongst Top Teams With Three More Drops in IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8

India and their struggles with fielding have been a perpetual affair, which once again cropped up during the must-win IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash today (March 1). India had another lacklustre outing in the field where they missed runout, failed to save easy boundaries and most importantly, ended up dropping catches.

India drop three catches in IND vs WI clash

The Men in Blue missed as many as three opportunities, offering lifeline to the West Indies batters. Opener Abhishek Sharma missed two of those, while Tilak Varma squandered one, parrying the ball for a maximum.

The first drop by Abhishek happened on the fifth over of the Windies innings when Roston Chase was batting on 14. The miss proved costly as Chase ended up scoring 40 runs. The next one was by Tilak on the 13th over to give Sherfane Rutherford a reprieve, although he couldn’t do much damage, departing for 14(9). The final miss was once again by Abhishek off Rovman Powell at the death in the 19th over.

In the process, India has dropped a total of 13 catches in the tournament so far – nine in the group stage (1 vs USA, 4 vs PAK, 4 vs NED) and four in Super 8 stage (1 vs ZIM, 3 vs WI). The India catching efficiency now ranks the lowest across all top teams in the tournament – at 71.7%.

ALSO READ:

Lacklustre numbers highlight unimpressive India catching efficiency

A deeper look at the numbers further amplifies India’s ongoing struggles in the T20 World Cup 2026. During the Asia Cup 2025 last year, India’s catching efficiency was as low as 67% (dropping 12 catches) while in the Champions Trophy 2025, India recorded an efficiency of just 52.18% which was once again the lowest among the eight participating teams.

Overall in ODIs since the start of 2024, India’s catching efficiency has been recorded at 66%.

In the longest format since 2023, the India catching efficiency ranks 10th amongst 12 nations with 78.1% at one point in 2025.

