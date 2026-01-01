News
India Fixtures in 2026: Men's and Women's Team's Full Schedule ft. Two T20 World Cups
indian-cricket-team

India Fixtures in 2026: Men, Women Team’s Full Schedule ft. Two T20 World Cups

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: January 1, 2026
3 min read

India men's team will start the New Year 2026 with three ODIs against New Zealand at home.

India Fixtures in 2026: Men's and Women's Team's Full Schedule ft. Two T20 World Cups

After a memorable year, India men’s and women’s teams would want to continue the same momentum in 2026 to bring home more ICC laurels. Let’s dive in to check the full India fixtures in 2026, which include two T20 World Cups, in February and June, respectively.

India Men’s Fixtures in 2026

After a victorious 2025, which established the side’s dominance in white-ball cricket, the India men’s team would look to kick off the year on a high by defending their T20 World Cup title on home soil. Their last year’s triumphant campaigns included consecutive unbeaten runs in the ICC Champions Trophy and the ACC Asia Cup.

Following the marquee event, the Men in Blue will tour England for an eight-match limited-over series, consisting of five T20Is and three 50-over matches.

Full Schedule for India Men’s Team

DATEMATCHOPPONENTVENUE
January 111st ODI New ZealandVadodara
January 142nd ODINew ZealandRajkot
January 183rd ODINew ZealandIndore
January 211st T20INew ZealandNagpur
January 232nd T20INew ZealandRaipur
January 253rd T20INew ZealandGuwahati
January 284th T20INew ZealandVisakhapatnam
January 315th T20INew ZealandThiruvananthapuram
February 71st Group Stage Fixture, T20 World Cup 2026United States of AmericaMumbai
February 122nd Group Stage Fixture, T20 World Cup 2026NamibiaDelhi
February 153rd Group Stage Fixture, T20 World Cup 2026PakistanColombo
February 184th Group Stage Fixture, T20 World Cup 2026NetherlandsAhmedabad
February 21 – March 8Super Eight Fixtures, Semi-Final and Final T20 World Cup 2026 (if qualified)TBCTBC
June, TBC1st ODIAfghanistanTBC
TBC2nd ODIAfghanistanTBC
TBC3rd ODIAfghanistanTBC
TBCOnly TestAfghanistanTBC
July 11st T20IEnglandChester-le-Street
July 42nd T20IEnglandManchester
July 73rd T20IEnglandNottingham
July 94th T20IEnglandBristol
July 115th T20IEnglandSouthampton
July 141st ODIEnglandBirmingham
July 162nd ODIEnglandCardiff
July 193rd ODIEnglandLord’s
August, TBC1st TestSri LankaTBC
TBC2nd TestSri LankaTBC
September, TBC1st T20IAfghanistanTBC
TBC2nd T20IAfghanistanTBC
TBC3rd T20IAfghanistanTBC
September, TBCTBC, Asian GamesTBCTBC
September, TBC1st ODIWest IndiesTBC
TBC2nd ODIWest IndiesTBC
TBC3rd ODIWest IndiesTBC
TBC1st T20IWest IndiesTBC
TBC2nd T20IWest IndiesTBC
TBC3rd T20IWest IndiesTBC
TBC4th T20IWest IndiesTBC
TBC5th T20IWest IndiesTBC
October, TBC1st TestNew ZealandTBC
TBC2nd TestNew ZealandTBC
TBC1st ODINew ZealandTBC
TBC2nd ODINew ZealandTBC
TBC3rd ODINew ZealandTBC
December, TBC1st ODISri LankaTBC
TBC2nd ODISri LankaTBC
TBC3rd ODISri LankaTBC
TBC1st T20ISri LankaTBC
TBC2nd T20I Sri LankaTBC
TBC3rd T20ISri LankaTBC

ALSO READ:

India Women’s Fixtures in 2026

India Women’s team will start their year with an all-format tour of Australia. The series will comprise three T20Is and ODIs apiece, and a one-off Test in Perth.

Three 20-over matches will follow this in England before entering the much-anticipated ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in June. After making history to claim their maiden World Cup in the ODI format in 2025, the Women in Blue will be eager to replicate the feat in a bid to add another ICC silverware to their cabinet.

Full Schedule for India Women’s Team

DATEMATCHOPPONENTVENUE
February 151st T20IAustraliaSydney
February 192nd T20IAustraliaCanberra
February 213rd T20IAustraliaAdelaide
February 241st ODIAustraliaBrisbane
February 272nd ODIAustraliaHobart
March 13rd ODIAustraliaHobart
March 6Only TestAustraliaPerth
May 281st T20IEnglandChelmsford
May 302nd T20IEnglandBristol
June 23rd T20IEnglandTaunton
June 141st Group Stage Fixture, T20 World Cup 2026PakistanBirmingham
June 172nd Group Stage Fixture, T20 World Cup 2026TBCLeeds
June 213rd Group Stage Fixture, T20 World Cup 2026South AfricaManchester
June 254th Group Stage Fixture, T20 World Cup 2026TBCManchester
June 285th Group Stage Fixture, T20 World Cup 2026AustraliaLord’s
July 10Only TestEnglandLord’s

