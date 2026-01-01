India Fixtures in 2026: Men, Women Team’s Full Schedule ft. Two T20 World Cups

India men's team will start the New Year 2026 with three ODIs against New Zealand at home.
After a memorable year, India men’s and women’s teams would want to continue the same momentum in 2026 to bring home more ICC laurels. Let’s dive in to check the full India fixtures in 2026, which include two T20 World Cups, in February and June, respectively.
After a victorious 2025, which established the side’s dominance in white-ball cricket, the India men’s team would look to kick off the year on a high by defending their T20 World Cup title on home soil. Their last year’s triumphant campaigns included consecutive unbeaten runs in the ICC Champions Trophy and the ACC Asia Cup.
Following the marquee event, the Men in Blue will tour England for an eight-match limited-over series, consisting of five T20Is and three 50-over matches.
|DATE
|MATCH
|OPPONENT
|VENUE
|January 11
|1st ODI
|New Zealand
|Vadodara
|January 14
|2nd ODI
|New Zealand
|Rajkot
|January 18
|3rd ODI
|New Zealand
|Indore
|January 21
|1st T20I
|New Zealand
|Nagpur
|January 23
|2nd T20I
|New Zealand
|Raipur
|January 25
|3rd T20I
|New Zealand
|Guwahati
|January 28
|4th T20I
|New Zealand
|Visakhapatnam
|January 31
|5th T20I
|New Zealand
|Thiruvananthapuram
|February 7
|1st Group Stage Fixture, T20 World Cup 2026
|United States of America
|Mumbai
|February 12
|2nd Group Stage Fixture, T20 World Cup 2026
|Namibia
|Delhi
|February 15
|3rd Group Stage Fixture, T20 World Cup 2026
|Pakistan
|Colombo
|February 18
|4th Group Stage Fixture, T20 World Cup 2026
|Netherlands
|Ahmedabad
|February 21 – March 8
|Super Eight Fixtures, Semi-Final and Final T20 World Cup 2026 (if qualified)
|TBC
|TBC
|June, TBC
|1st ODI
|Afghanistan
|TBC
|TBC
|2nd ODI
|Afghanistan
|TBC
|TBC
|3rd ODI
|Afghanistan
|TBC
|TBC
|Only Test
|Afghanistan
|TBC
|July 1
|1st T20I
|England
|Chester-le-Street
|July 4
|2nd T20I
|England
|Manchester
|July 7
|3rd T20I
|England
|Nottingham
|July 9
|4th T20I
|England
|Bristol
|July 11
|5th T20I
|England
|Southampton
|July 14
|1st ODI
|England
|Birmingham
|July 16
|2nd ODI
|England
|Cardiff
|July 19
|3rd ODI
|England
|Lord’s
|August, TBC
|1st Test
|Sri Lanka
|TBC
|TBC
|2nd Test
|Sri Lanka
|TBC
|September, TBC
|1st T20I
|Afghanistan
|TBC
|TBC
|2nd T20I
|Afghanistan
|TBC
|TBC
|3rd T20I
|Afghanistan
|TBC
|September, TBC
|TBC, Asian Games
|TBC
|TBC
|September, TBC
|1st ODI
|West Indies
|TBC
|TBC
|2nd ODI
|West Indies
|TBC
|TBC
|3rd ODI
|West Indies
|TBC
|TBC
|1st T20I
|West Indies
|TBC
|TBC
|2nd T20I
|West Indies
|TBC
|TBC
|3rd T20I
|West Indies
|TBC
|TBC
|4th T20I
|West Indies
|TBC
|TBC
|5th T20I
|West Indies
|TBC
|October, TBC
|1st Test
|New Zealand
|TBC
|TBC
|2nd Test
|New Zealand
|TBC
|TBC
|1st ODI
|New Zealand
|TBC
|TBC
|2nd ODI
|New Zealand
|TBC
|TBC
|3rd ODI
|New Zealand
|TBC
|December, TBC
|1st ODI
|Sri Lanka
|TBC
|TBC
|2nd ODI
|Sri Lanka
|TBC
|TBC
|3rd ODI
|Sri Lanka
|TBC
|TBC
|1st T20I
|Sri Lanka
|TBC
|TBC
|2nd T20I
|Sri Lanka
|TBC
|TBC
|3rd T20I
|Sri Lanka
|TBC
India Women’s team will start their year with an all-format tour of Australia. The series will comprise three T20Is and ODIs apiece, and a one-off Test in Perth.
Three 20-over matches will follow this in England before entering the much-anticipated ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in June. After making history to claim their maiden World Cup in the ODI format in 2025, the Women in Blue will be eager to replicate the feat in a bid to add another ICC silverware to their cabinet.
|DATE
|MATCH
|OPPONENT
|VENUE
|February 15
|1st T20I
|Australia
|Sydney
|February 19
|2nd T20I
|Australia
|Canberra
|February 21
|3rd T20I
|Australia
|Adelaide
|February 24
|1st ODI
|Australia
|Brisbane
|February 27
|2nd ODI
|Australia
|Hobart
|March 1
|3rd ODI
|Australia
|Hobart
|March 6
|Only Test
|Australia
|Perth
|May 28
|1st T20I
|England
|Chelmsford
|May 30
|2nd T20I
|England
|Bristol
|June 2
|3rd T20I
|England
|Taunton
|June 14
|1st Group Stage Fixture, T20 World Cup 2026
|Pakistan
|Birmingham
|June 17
|2nd Group Stage Fixture, T20 World Cup 2026
|TBC
|Leeds
|June 21
|3rd Group Stage Fixture, T20 World Cup 2026
|South Africa
|Manchester
|June 25
|4th Group Stage Fixture, T20 World Cup 2026
|TBC
|Manchester
|June 28
|5th Group Stage Fixture, T20 World Cup 2026
|Australia
|Lord’s
|July 10
|Only Test
|England
|Lord’s
