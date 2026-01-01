India Fixtures in 2026: Men, Women Team’s Full Schedule ft. Two T20 World Cups

India men's team will start the New Year 2026 with three ODIs against New Zealand at home.

After a memorable year, India men’s and women’s teams would want to continue the same momentum in 2026 to bring home more ICC laurels. Let’s dive in to check the full India fixtures in 2026, which include two T20 World Cups, in February and June, respectively.

India Men’s Fixtures in 2026

After a victorious 2025, which established the side’s dominance in white-ball cricket, the India men’s team would look to kick off the year on a high by defending their T20 World Cup title on home soil. Their last year’s triumphant campaigns included consecutive unbeaten runs in the ICC Champions Trophy and the ACC Asia Cup.

Following the marquee event, the Men in Blue will tour England for an eight-match limited-over series, consisting of five T20Is and three 50-over matches.

Full Schedule for India Men’s Team

DATE MATCH OPPONENT VENUE January 11 1st ODI New Zealand Vadodara January 14 2nd ODI New Zealand Rajkot January 18 3rd ODI New Zealand Indore January 21 1st T20I New Zealand Nagpur January 23 2nd T20I New Zealand Raipur January 25 3rd T20I New Zealand Guwahati January 28 4th T20I New Zealand Visakhapatnam January 31 5th T20I New Zealand Thiruvananthapuram February 7 1st Group Stage Fixture, T20 World Cup 2026 United States of America Mumbai February 12 2nd Group Stage Fixture, T20 World Cup 2026 Namibia Delhi February 15 3rd Group Stage Fixture, T20 World Cup 2026 Pakistan Colombo February 18 4th Group Stage Fixture, T20 World Cup 2026 Netherlands Ahmedabad February 21 – March 8 Super Eight Fixtures, Semi-Final and Final T20 World Cup 2026 (if qualified) TBC TBC June, TBC 1st ODI Afghanistan TBC TBC 2nd ODI Afghanistan TBC TBC 3rd ODI Afghanistan TBC TBC Only Test Afghanistan TBC July 1 1st T20I England Chester-le-Street July 4 2nd T20I England Manchester July 7 3rd T20I England Nottingham July 9 4th T20I England Bristol July 11 5th T20I England Southampton July 14 1st ODI England Birmingham July 16 2nd ODI England Cardiff July 19 3rd ODI England Lord’s August, TBC 1st Test Sri Lanka TBC TBC 2nd Test Sri Lanka TBC September, TBC 1st T20I Afghanistan TBC TBC 2nd T20I Afghanistan TBC TBC 3rd T20I Afghanistan TBC September, TBC TBC, Asian Games TBC TBC September, TBC 1st ODI West Indies TBC TBC 2nd ODI West Indies TBC TBC 3rd ODI West Indies TBC TBC 1st T20I West Indies TBC TBC 2nd T20I West Indies TBC TBC 3rd T20I West Indies TBC TBC 4th T20I West Indies TBC TBC 5th T20I West Indies TBC October, TBC 1st Test New Zealand TBC TBC 2nd Test New Zealand TBC TBC 1st ODI New Zealand TBC TBC 2nd ODI New Zealand TBC TBC 3rd ODI New Zealand TBC December, TBC 1st ODI Sri Lanka TBC TBC 2nd ODI Sri Lanka TBC TBC 3rd ODI Sri Lanka TBC TBC 1st T20I Sri Lanka TBC TBC 2nd T20I Sri Lanka TBC TBC 3rd T20I Sri Lanka TBC

India Women’s Fixtures in 2026

India Women’s team will start their year with an all-format tour of Australia. The series will comprise three T20Is and ODIs apiece, and a one-off Test in Perth.

Three 20-over matches will follow this in England before entering the much-anticipated ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in June. After making history to claim their maiden World Cup in the ODI format in 2025, the Women in Blue will be eager to replicate the feat in a bid to add another ICC silverware to their cabinet.

Full Schedule for India Women’s Team

DATE MATCH OPPONENT VENUE February 15 1st T20I Australia Sydney February 19 2nd T20I Australia Canberra February 21 3rd T20I Australia Adelaide February 24 1st ODI Australia Brisbane February 27 2nd ODI Australia Hobart March 1 3rd ODI Australia Hobart March 6 Only Test Australia Perth May 28 1st T20I England Chelmsford May 30 2nd T20I England Bristol June 2 3rd T20I England Taunton June 14 1st Group Stage Fixture, T20 World Cup 2026 Pakistan Birmingham June 17 2nd Group Stage Fixture, T20 World Cup 2026 TBC Leeds June 21 3rd Group Stage Fixture, T20 World Cup 2026 South Africa Manchester June 25 4th Group Stage Fixture, T20 World Cup 2026 TBC Manchester June 28 5th Group Stage Fixture, T20 World Cup 2026 Australia Lord’s July 10 Only Test England Lord’s

