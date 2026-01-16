India Pace Prodigy Reveals How Dale Steyn Fuels His Game After U19 World Cup 2026 Heroics

He took third-best figures by an Indian in U19 World Cup history.

India’s pace prodigy Henil Patel credited the fiery aggression of South African legend Dale Steyn for his stellar five-wicket haul that led to a six-wicket (DLS) victory over the USA in the Men’s Under-19 World Cup 2026 opener at Queens Sports Club.

Influence of Dale Steyn on Henil Patel Bowling

Speaking at ICC Digital during an interview, Henil Patel shared the source of his aggression and how he prepares for each match.

A Dale Steyn-inspired spark powered India’s speedster to a five-wicket haul on the opening day of the #U19WorldCup 👌https://t.co/DTpD9ULIX9 — ICC (@ICC) January 16, 2026

“What I take from Dale Steyn is his aggression. I really like it. His bowling was so good that no batter could face him easily. He was very tough to play against,” Patel said. “I go in with the mindset of getting the batter out within three or four deliveries. It’s all about taking early wickets. I keep that same mindset and stay calm.”

The 18-year-old ran through the USA batting lineup, returning the figures of 5/18 and helping his side bowl them out for a below-par total of 107. His figures also marked the third-best bowling performance by an Indian at any edition of the men’s U-19 World Cup, behind Kamal Passi’s 6 for 23 against Zimbabwe in 2012 and Anukul Roy’s 5 for 14 against Papua New Guinea in 2018.

Henil Patel shines with a stellar five-wicket haul against the USA on the opening day of the #U19WorldCup 👌#USAvIND 📝: https://t.co/3N373K82a6 pic.twitter.com/kDO51VzHkS — ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2026

IND vs USA U19 World Cup 2026 Match Highlights

Henil Patel accounted for the wickets of Amrinder Gill (edged the first ball to slip), skipper Utkarsh Srivastava (bowled), Arjun Mahesh (caught at deep third), Sabrish Prasad (caught at backward point) and Rishabh Shimpi (bowled). His spell gave the five-time champion a perfect start to its campaign. Apart from him, Deepesh Devendran, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, and Vaibhav Suryavanshi picked a wicket apiece.

India’s rain-affected chase had some early bumps as they lost captain Ayush Mhatre (19) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (2) early on. But Abhigyan Kundu once again rescued India U19, scoring an unbeaten 42 off 41, alongside Kanishk Chouhan, achieving the DLS target of 96 in just 17.2 overs and six wickets to spare.

Five-time champions India aim for Group B dominance after this strong start, where they will also face Bangladesh U19 on January 17 and New Zealand U19 on 24th January at the same venue.

Best bowling by India player at Men’s U19 World Cup PLAYER FIGURES Opposition Edition Kamal Passi 6/23 v Zimbabwe 2012 Anukul Roy 5/14 v PNG 2018 Henil Patel 5/16 v USA 2026 Ravikant Singh 5/21 v PNG 2012 Vicky Ostwal 5/28 v South Africa 2022

