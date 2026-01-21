List of India Players Available for Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round Two

While a group of 15 players are busy in T20 World Cup 2026 preparations, several top Indian players are returning to the domestic cricket scene for the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 round two. After disappointing performances in the South Africa Test series and the ODI series against New Zealand, players such as KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravindra Jadeja are focusing on getting more game time before the IPL 2026.

The Ranji Trophy 2025-26 next round, starting January 22, features several exciting matches that could change group standings and playoff paths.

List of India Players To Play in Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round Two

KL Rahul

Senior batter KL Rahul will join Karnataka for their January 29 match against Punjab in Mullanpur. He will miss the January 22 fixture against Madhya Pradesh in Alur to manage his workload after playing an ODI on Sunday. Punjab need to win both of their remaining group games to keep their knockout hopes alive, starting with a challenging clash against Saurashtra, followed by Karnataka. Rahul’s return could tilt things in favour of Karnataka, who are currently at the top of Elite Group B with 21 points from two wins.

Shubman Gill

India Test captain Shubman Gill is heading to Rajkot for Punjab’s Group B match against Saurashtra on January 22. However, official confirmation is still awaited. Gill is shifting focus after India’s 2–1 series loss to New Zealand under his captaincy and a couple of failures in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26.

Gill has not played a red-ball game for Punjab this season, with his last Ranji Trophy appearance coming against Karnataka last season. This T20 World Cup 2026 snub allows him to regain touch as preparation for IPL 2026. His presence could help Punjab bounce back and secure a place in the knockout stages.

Ravindra Jadeja

Veteran Saurashtra all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has also confirmed his participation immediately after the ODI decider. The all-rounder has played once this season, against Madhya Pradesh. His spin, fielding, and lower-order contributions make him essential. His presence could turn Saurashtra’s fight for survival into a genuine push for qualification. Saurashtra are placed fourth with one win and four draws and are seeking points in the final phase of the league stage.

Nitish Kumar Reddy

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy will play for Andhra in their remaining Group A matches against Vidarbha and Nagaland. Andhra, currently in second place, are aiming for a knockout berth, offering more opportunities to the 22-year-old after his half-century in the ODIs against New Zealand. This experience will further help Reddy improve with both bat and ball as India look to groom him as an all-format all-rounder.

Mohammed Siraj

India pacer Mohammed Siraj will take on the captaincy for Hyderabad in their upcoming Ranji matches. Hyderabad are placed fourth in Elite Group D with 12 points, having registered one win and suffered four defeats. They will face Mumbai on January 22 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, followed by a match against Chhattisgarh on January 29.

Siraj, who was overlooked for the T20 World Cup 2026, steps into the role due to injuries to opener Tanmay Agarwal (back issue) and K Nitesh Reddy (eye problem). His leadership and wicket-taking ability could boost Hyderabad’s chances in the knockout race.

Several Other Indian Players Who Will Feature in Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 2

Dhruv Jurel continues to showcase his skills as a wicketkeeper and middle-order batter for Uttar Pradesh. Devdutt Padikkal will look to carry his Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 form into red-ball cricket, while Karun Nair could be eyeing yet another strong season for Karnataka, and Prasidh Krishna will bolster the pace attack.

Ruturaj Gaikwad leads Maharashtra’s campaign, while Mohammed Shami aims to continue proving his mettle, with Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar making their case for Test inclusion. Sarfaraz Khan adds strength to Mumbai’s middle order, while Rajat Patidar looks to drive Madhya Pradesh forward.

