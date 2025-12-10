Jitesh Sharma Opens Up on Replacing Sanju Samson in India Playing XI Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

Jitesh has replaced Samson in India's playing XI since the 3rd AUS vs IND T20I.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma has opened up about his “healthy” rivalry with compatriot Sanju Samson leading into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Notably, since the third T20I of the five-match series on Australian soil, the management has preferred Jitesh over Samson in India’s playing XI, including the 20-over series opener against South Africa.

Jitesh Sharma Reveals How Competition With Sanju Samson Benefits Team India

The 32-year-old referred to Samson as his elder brother and expressed gratitude for all the learning opportunities from the gloveman. He spoke about how a healthy competition between two of the keeper-batters in the squad enhances both of their performances and helps the team in the long run.

“I am very grateful that he is in the team and I am under him. He is like an elder brother to me. Because of healthy competition, your talent comes out. He is one of the great players. If I have to compete with him and play shoulder to shoulder, I have to bring my ‘A’ game,” stated Jitesh after the IND vs SA 1st T20I.

Previously, Samson had stitched multiple whirlwind partnerships while opening the innings with Abhishek Sharma. But after vice-captain Shubman Gill’s return to India’s T20I XI during the ACC Asia Cup 2025, the Kerala batter was demoted mostly to No. 5, including a No. 3 appearance.

The fluctuation in batting order led to an ordinary outing for Samson in the subcontinental tournament, scoring 132 runs in seven matches at a sub-par strike rate of 124.52. Following this, he managed only two runs in four balls in the second 20-over fixture against Australia.

But Jitesh grabbed the opportunity with both hands and put up a quickfire 13-ball 22 not out to seal the third Australia vs India clash in Hobart. He carried on the same momentum facing the Proteas and contributed a crucial five-ball 10* to provide a strong finish to the hosts’ innings.

With the mega ICC 20-over event on home soil just two months away, the defending champions would want to finalise their lineup soon. After these back-to-back fiery cameos, a continued dominating show from the Vidarbha player could strengthen his spot as India’s first-choice gloveman in the T20 World Cup 2026 playing XIs.

