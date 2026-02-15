KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal Centuries and Auqib Nabi Among Wickets — Full Round-Up of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Semi-Finals Day 1

The semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy 2025–26 season have started with two matches: Uttarakhand vs Karnataka and Bengal vs Jammu and Kashmir. Let’s take a look at the full round-up of Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Semi-Finals Day 1.

KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal Centuries Put Karnataka on Top in Uttarakhand vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Semi-Final

KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal scored centuries in the semi-final between Uttarakhand and Karnataka at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Karnataka lost the early wicket of Mayank Agarwal while batting first, but Rahul and Padikkal brought the team back into the game with their brilliant partnership, as both scored hundreds.

KL Rahul’s innings ended at 141 off 211 balls, including 11 fours and five sixes. Captain Devdutt Padikkal remained not out on 129 off 212 balls, with 14 fours and two sixes.

Auqib Nabi Leads the Charge with Two Wickets in Bengal vs J&K Ranji Trophy 2025-26

In the semi-final between Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir, Auqib Nabi took two wickets.

At the end of 68 overs in Bengal’s innings, Auqib had bowled 18 overs, given away 48 runs, and picked up two wickets.

