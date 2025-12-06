KL Rahul Gives Away Epic Reaction After India Break 20-game Winless ODI Toss Streak [WATCH]

The Men in Blue had a sigh of relief after the toss in Visakhapatnam.

The series is levelled at 1-1. The captains walked out in Visakhapatnam for the toss, and the cricket is not the thing which is the most talked about ahead of the game. That’s unusual, isn’t it? For a team that had lost 20 tosses in a row in the ODI format, wishing and praying for the coin to fall in their favour would come miles ahead of the cricket. And it was nothing different for KL Rahul.

For starters, KL Rahul sent a very important message to all the captains who are struggling to win the toss. He tossed the coin with his left hand this time around, which did the trick. The wicketkeeper-batter elected to field first, which the Blues have been aiming to do in each of the first two ODIs, only if the coin had agreed to fall in their favour.

That being said, KL Rahul gave away an epic reaction after the coin fell in his favour. The Delhi Capitals (DC) opening batter celebrated with a small fist pump just after winning the toss. Soon after, Murali Kartik, who was hosting the toss asked KL Rahul about what changed. The Indian skipper swiftly pointed towards Kartik stating that the former Indian should conduct more tosses.

An Important Series For KL Rahul

Apart from the nuances of the toss, which have gathered a lot of attention all around, this series has been an important one for KL Rahul. The Indian Test opener has made the shift down to No.5 in the 50-over format, which has been instrumental for the Men in Blue. KL Rahul has been a force to reckon with at the back end of the innings, and has done well in the series.

With that out of the day, the Indian management will have to start making plans for deriving their combinations for the ODI World Cup in 2027. While most of the team looks well set for the mega-event which is still more than 12 months away, the most relieving point for the Blues would be the form of Virat Kohli. The Indian No.3 has delivered exactly what he is known for in the three-match ODI series.

However, the Indians will need to sort out a few of their bowling aspects. The likes of Prasidh Krishna have been leaking a lot of runs, which has led to the momentum being shifted towards the Proteas. With the conditions in South Africa offering a lot of bounce and seam movement, Prasidh Krishna would be a good option. But the tall pacer will have to cut down on his high-scoring deliveries.

To add to that, skipper Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer are expected to be back in the coming days. Once the duo makes a comeback, the Men in Blue will have to find a way to accommodate them into the playing XI. The task would be much tougher for Shreyas Iyer, as Ruturaj Gaikwad has been performing consistently at No.4, which happens to be the position that Shreyas has held for quite a while.

