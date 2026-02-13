Former India Star Criticises Suryakumar Yadav For Usage Of Varun Chakravarthy in T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Varun Chakravarthy bowled just two overs in the match against Namibia on Thursday, which didn't sit well with the former Indian star.

The Men in Blue have got off to a good starts in the T20 World Cup 2026, but it hasn’t come without some nervy moments. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side registered their second consecutive victory with a comfortable win against Namibia on Thursday.

Though the team seems to be in a good head space, the fact that Varun Chakravarthy was under-utilised by the Indian skipper on Thursday has not sat well with a lot of stakeholders. Former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth has criticised Suryakumar Yadav for his usage of the Indian mystery spinner.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner bowled just two overs against Namibia, and ended up with three wickets under his belt. With the high-intense clash against Pakistan on the cards, it is assumed that the Blues did not want to expose Chakravarthy too much for the opposition to get a hint of his skills.

“This concept of protecting a bowler and not exposing him is absurd. Next, lock him inside a room. I am sure Varun must be upset. I feel for him, as it was an opportunity was a five-wicket haul in a World Cup. How many people can get five wickets in a World Cup?,” said Srikkanth in a YouTube video.

ALSO READ:

Why Suryakumar Yadav Did Not Bowl Varun Chakravarthy?

For starters, Varun Chakravarthy struck gold the moment he came into the attack. Needless to say, he scalped three wickets for just seven runs off his two overs. Without a doubt, he would have registered a five-wicket haul, had he completed his quota of four overs.

However, once the Men in Blue were guaranteed a victory, Suryakumar Yadav went towards Jasprit Bumrah to complete his quota of overs. The Indian speedster did not feature in their first match of the tournament, and hence, the Indian skipper wanted to bowl him for his entire quota.

Varun Chakravarthy has been instrumental in the shortest format for India, with 63 wickets in 36 innings at an economy of 7.06 – which is a number that any skipper would gladly accept. The way he releases the ball makes it extremely difficult for batters to read him off his hands.

India now take on arch-rivals Pakistan in Colombo on February 15, after which they will lock horns with the Netherlands in Ahmedabad. As far as the hosts are concerned, they look good to seal a spot in the next stage. But Pakistan in Colombo will not exactly be a walkover.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.