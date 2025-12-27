Latest RCB Duo Named Alongside Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi in India Squad for U19 World Cup 2026

While the central focus remains on India’s upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 defence, the country’s next-gen stars will also be looking to secure an ICC title as they gear up for the U19 World Cup, slated to begin early next year from January 15. After finishing runners-up last edition, losing to Australia in the summit clash, the India U19 side will be hoping to go the distance this time around.

The India squad for U19 World Cup 2026 was also announced today (December 27), which will be led by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) talent Ayush Mhatre alongside Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The lineup also features two of the latest recruits by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the IPL 2026 auction – Vihaan Malhotra and Kanishk Chouhan.

India Squad for U19 World Cup 2026:

Ayush Mhatre (C), Vihaan Malhotra (VC), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Aaron George, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel, D. Deepesh, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan

India U19 to play three ODIs against SA U19 before U19 World Cup 2026

Prior to the multi-nation event, the India U19 side will also play a three-match series against the South Africa U19, which will be their final dress rehearsal.

Notably, team captain Ayush Mhatre and Vihaan Malhotra will not feature in the series against the Proteas. This is because both players have sustained wrist injuries and will need to report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence for further management of their injuries. They will thus directly join the India squad for the U19 World Cup 2026. In their absence, Yuvraj Gohil and Rahul Kumar comes in.

India U19 squad for SA U19 series:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (C), Aaron George (VC), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel, D. Deepesh, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, Yuvraj Gohil, Rahul Kumar

