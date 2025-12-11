Lucky escape for Jitesh Sharma after bails light up but don't dislodge in IND vs SA 2nd T20I [WATCH]

India wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma got a major reprieve during his batting in the ongoing IND vs SA 2nd T20I today (December 11). In what was an instance of sheer luck, Jitesh got saved after the ball hit the bails and it lit up but did not dislodge.

The incident happened on the second ball of the 16th over of India’s chase. Jitesh got to his leg side and tried to hit the delivery from Ottneil Baartman over the midwicket but missed as the ball hit the bails. However, instead of falling, the bails ended up rolling in its place while remaining atop the stumps in a freak occurrence.

Watch the video of the incident below.

How lucky Jitesh Sharma, the Indian keeper was! The one in a million balls incident happened during the second ball of the fifteenth over by Ottneil Baartman in second T20 match #SAvsIND, Chandigarh, 11 December 2025. South Africa eventually beat #India by 51 runs! pic.twitter.com/SlTQUULdhj — HaveANiceDay (HAND) (@minhaj_a) December 11, 2025

Jitesh, however, failed to make the most of his lifeline, surviving for one more over before departing for a quickfire cameo of 17-ball 27, hitting two boundaries and two maximums.

Earlier in the game, the talented 32-year-old also showcased his wicketkeeping abilities and reflexes behind stumps to cut short Quinton De Kock’s century effort on 90.

South Africa level series after winning IND vs SA 2nd T20I

Speaking about the contest, after being put to bat first, the Proteas put up a fiery display courtesy of Quinton De Kock’s 90 which propelled them to a towering total of 213/4 in 20 overs. Apart from the veteran opener, Donovan Ferreira and David Miller put the finishing touches with their respective quickfire cameos of 30*(16) and 20*(12).

India’s bowling on the other hand was unimpressive, where Jasprit Bumrah went at an economy of over 11 while Arshdeep bowled a 13-ball over, including seven wides. Spinners Varun Chakravarthy managed two scalps while Axar Patel got one.

Coming to the chase, India were put on the backfoot right from the start after India lost three wickets in the powerplay. The collapse started from the first over itself when Shubman Gill departed for a golden duck, followed by Abhishek Sharma in the second over and skipper Suryakumar Yadav in the fourth over.

Tilak Varma then put up a fightback with an explosive 34-ball 62 but India kept losing wickets in regular intervals, and in the end were bundled out for 162, losing the contest by a considerable margin of 51 runs. With the win now, the Proteas have levelled the five-match series 1-1.

