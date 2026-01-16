Former India Cricketer Reveals Who Influenced Gautam Gambhir To Remove Rohit Sharma As ODI Captain

While Rohit Sharma had announced his retirement from Tests last year after calling it quits in T20Is in 2024, his removal as ODI captain came as a shocker when the decision was announced. It was expected that Rohit Sharma will continue as the leader of the side for the 2027 ODI World Cup as India eyes redemption after suffering a heartbreaking loss in the final of the previous edition.

However, ahead of the Australia white-ball series in October last year, Shubman Gill was handed over the ODI captaincy from Rohit Sharma, with a long-term goal for the future. The decision was even more surprising as Rohit Sharma had led India to the Champions Trophy 2025 win earlier in the year.

Echoing on the same lines of Rohit’s removal as ODI skipper, former India cricketer and ex-Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) teammate of Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwary revealed how the Indian coach was influenced to make the decision.

Speaking to Sportstak, Tiwary said, “I don’t know what the main cause is. But knowing Ajit Agarkar, he is a personality. He is a decision maker. He will not take a step back in taking such steps. But whether he was influenced by someone to shoot the gun from his shoulder is something we need to look at. A lot of things happen behind the scenes, which makes 1+1 2. Maybe the decision was made by the chief selector, and he was very upfront about it. Naturally, the coach’s inputs must be there. You cannot make the decision on your own. Both are equally responsible for whatever decision was made.”

Will Rohit Sharma play in the 2027 ODI World Cup?

Although there remains speculation for Rohit arriving in South Africa for the ICC event, so far he has continued to be in India’s ODI plans and has also looked lethal with the bat.

In the Australia away series, the dynamic opener finished as the top-scorer in the three-match ODI leg, amassing 202 runs at an impressive average of 101, including a century and a fifty. In the following home series against the Proteas, Rohit Sharma was once again on song, smacking two fifties in three innings and was among the top five run-scorers.

In the ongoing series against New Zealand, Rohit has managed to get starts but has yet to go big. He will, however, have an opportunity to register a big innings when the teams lock horns in the third and final deciding match with the series on the line on January 18.

