Mayank Yadav Proves Fitness With Consistent Bowling Display After Returning From Injury Layoff

Indian speedster Mayank Yadav, who recently returned from a long injury layoff, has looked in good shape after featuring in consistent games. Notably, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer had been suffering from a recurring lower-back issue for which he underwent surgery last year after the IPL 2025 season. The injury restricted him to playing only two matches for LSG last season, and he also struggled to bowl at his express pace.

Prior to that, he was forced to the sidelines once more with the same problem following a breakout IPL 2024 season that earned him a India debut as well.

After navigating a long spell with injury, Mayank Yadav seems to be slowly returning to form. The 23-year-old was recently named in the India A squad for two warm-up games in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.

In the first match against USA, Mayank had a tought time finding his rhythm following a return to competitive cricket after spending extended time on the sidelines. In the USA game, he got smacked for 37 runs in three overs at an expensive economy of 12.37 economy. However, he managed to pull himself back in the next game against Namibia, where he finished with figures of 2/17 from the two overs he bowled.

ALSO READ:

Mayank Yadav prepares for IPL 2026 season

Now, with the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) lined up next, the LSG star is prepping up for the tournament by featuring in the DY Patil T20 Cup 2026. Mayank also seems to have added variations in his arsenal apart from his express pace and will be eager to impress once again when the IPL 2026 season starts.

Despite his limited contribution last season, LSG decided to retain the promising youngster for INR 11 crores.

In the IPL so far, Mayank Yadav has featured in six games across 2024 and 2025, managing nine wickets with best figures of 3/14.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.