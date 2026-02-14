‘Just a Slogger’ — Mohammad Amir Mocks Abhishek Sharma Technique Ahead of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Game

He is yet to score a run in T20 World Cup 2026.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has ignited a fresh controversy again, criticising India swashbuckling opener Abhishek Sharma ahead of the highly awaited India vs Pakistan match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Amir Questions Abhishek Sharma’s Technique, Urges Pakistan to Target Him Aggressively

In a Pakistani television interview, Mohammad Amir doubted Abhishek Sharma’s technical batting skills and called him a “one-dimensional” player. He also mentioned that Abhishek Sharma prefers certain types of deliveries and struggles when the play changes.

“I feel he is just a slogger. I don’t think he is technically sound,” Amir said. “He just stands there and wants all balls to be bowled in a particular area. I will consider him a proper batter only when I see that the ball is swinging even slightly and he tackles it well.”

“He’s not a technically sound batsman. It’s not difficult to tackle such a batsman if you bowl on the body line or bowl a slower.”



~ Mohammad Amir calls Abhishek Sharma a slogger



pic.twitter.com/Y5G8so0O5o — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) February 13, 2026

With the highly anticipated IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 game scheduled for February 15 in Colombo, Mohammad Amir’s comments have heightened an already intense rivalry, especially with doubts surrounding Pakistan’s participation in the match. Pakistan had previously warned the ICC that it would withdraw from the T20 World Cup 2026 game against India. This was in response to Bangladesh’s refusal to travel to India, which led to Pakistan’s protest for Bangladesh’s removal from the tournament.

Mohammad Amir didn’t stop there. He suggested that Pakistan’s bowlers should target Abhishek Sharma with bodyline bowling and deceptive slower balls. According to Amir, Abhishek lacks patience and could make mistakes under constant pressure.

ALSO READ:

Abhishek Sharma Fitness Concerns Add Extra Edge to IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

These comments come at a sensitive time since Abhishek is trying to recover quickly for the high-stakes match. He recently dealt with a serious stomach infection that led to weight loss and hospitalisation, raising questions about his availability.

On a positive note, there has been some encouraging news from the Indian camp. Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy shared an update, saying Abhishek has started training again.

Abhishek has travelled with the Indian squad to Colombo. He is expected to undergo final fitness checks before the game. Notably, Abhishek, who has scored the most runs for India since the T20 World Cup 2024, is yet to score a run in the T20 World Cup 2026, having registered a golden duck in India’s campaign opener against the USA. He missed the clash again, Namibia, making way for Sanju Samson.

Meanwhile, the defending champions have made a strong start to their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, winning convincingly against the USA and Namibia, extending their match-winning streak in the tournament to 10 games. A win over Pakistan on Sunday would secure India a place in the Super 8s, making this clash even more crucial.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.