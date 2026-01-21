Prominent India Pacer Absent As Shubman Gill Identifies Core Group Of India Pacers For Next Few Years

The ODI World Cup in 2027 will be one of the most prominent tournaments for preparation for the Shubman Gill-led side.

The T20 World Cup 2026 is on the horizon, and the clock has now started ticking for the ODI Word Cup 2027, which is almost a year away. Indian skipper Shubman Gill has informed the head coach and the selectors of some changes that he would like to have in the Indian circuit.

While a few major changes propel players to focus on the longest format, one important aspect that Shubman Gill has zeroed in on, is identifying a pool of bowlers for the 50-over mega-event in 2027. The Men in Blue lost the ODI series against Australia Down Under, and were also thumped by New Zealand at home recently.

The Indian ODI skipper has identified Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh as the five prospective speedsters who are on the runway for the short-term. Though the names seem promising, an important name who played a crucial role for India in the ODI World Cup 2023 is missing – Mohammed Shami.

The speedster from Bengal has recently struggled to make it back into the side after he had to be sidelined due to an injury. However, Shami does not seem to be on the vision board of the Indian ODI skipper, as reported by The Times of India in a YouTube video of their own.

ALSO READ:

Shubman Gill On the Runway For ODI World Cup 2027

Former India skipper Rohit Sharma had explained Mohammed Siraj’s non-selection to the ODI side by mentioning that he is less effective with the old ball. However, with the change in rules now, Siraj can be one of India’s weapons with the ball starting to reverse after the 34th over.

To add to that, Hardik Pandya or Nitish Kumar Reddy will also be watched from close quarters for the ODI World Cup 2027, which gives India another pace bowling option. Despite all the facts, Mohammed Shami’s exclusion from the side will be shocking.

In 108 ODIs so far, Shami has bagged 206 wickets with an impressive economy of 5.58. The speedster from Bengal has also scalped a four-wicket haul 10 times in his ODI career, with a six five-wicket hauls. His ability to bowl in the powerplay, as well as ace yorkers at the death was unmatched.

However, India’s pace attack has not been doing too badly recently. The addition of Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh has reaped rewards for the side, especially with Rana’s ability to bat. It will be crucial for the Indian side to define their pool of players before the mega-event, something that Shubman Gill has already started doing.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.