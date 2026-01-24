Mohammed Shami Claims Five-For, Manav Suthar Takes Spotlight With Resilient Hundred — Full Round-Up Of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 6, Day 3

Day 3 saw two five-wicket hauls and a century.

Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Round 6, Day 3 witnessed multiple national and IPL stars putting in strong shows on Saturday, January 24. Mohammed Shami once again reminded everyone of his prowess in red-ball cricket, while the valiant knock of Manav Suthar at No.8 grabbed the headlines. Let’s take a look at some of the standout performances.

Mohammed Shami Delivers Another Red-Ball Masterclass

Despite continued ignorance from Team India selectors, Mohammed Shami once again produced an inspiring spell, displaying his skill in the Bengal vs Services Ranji Trophy 2025-26 match. He ripped apart the batting lineup with figures of 5/51 in 16 overs.

Manav Suthar Rescues Rajasthan With A Gritty Hundred at No.8

Rajasthan found an unexpected hero in Manav Suthar during their response to Himachal Pradesh’s massive 406-run first innings total in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26. Coming out to bat at No.8 when Rajasthan were reeling at 104/6, the left-hander scored an impressive 120, showcasing great patience and composure. He faced 330 balls and hit seven fours and four sixes to keep Rajasthan in the match. In the process, Suthar stitched two crucial partnerships with the No.9 and No.10 batters as Rajasthan managed to reduce the deficit to just 64 runs.

Karn Sharma Spins Railways Towards a Strong Position

Domestic veteran spinner Karn Sharma turned the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 game sharply in his team’s favour during Railways vs Gujarat with a fantastic second-innings spell. Bowling with skill and experience, Sharma took 5/79 from 16 overs, including a maiden, as Railways neared another victory.

Priyansh Arya’s Explosive Knock Lifts Delhi

Priyansh Arya energised the team with a counter-attacking knock in the second innings during Delhi vs Chhattisgarh in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26. Arya scored 82 off just 57 balls, hitting 15 fours and a six at a strike rate of 143.86. His attacking approach helped Delhi score quickly and put pressure back on the opposing bowlers.

Musheer Khan Steps Up Amid Mumbai Injury Woes

Mumbai’s injury-hit campaign faced another setback when Atharva Ankolekar was taken off the field. Musheer Khan stepped up with an important spell, with the left-arm spinner taking 3/38 in the second innings against Hyderabad, providing control and crucial wickets at a key moment, helping Mumbai dominate the fixture.

